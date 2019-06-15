×
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Sets a New World Record, Gained Over 400 Million Downloads and Becomes the Highest Revenue Earning Mobile Game

Tarun Sayal
News
15 Jun 2019, 10:54 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

With the launch of every new update of PUBG Mobile, Developers always encourage new and even existing players to play this game even more. The new and interesting features that are added in the game in every new update makes the gameplay experience even more better. In their recent update, PUBG Mobile has released a new Deathmatch mode and a Godzilla theme which has made the players excited.

Recently, PUBG Mobile set a world record of highest gross making mobile game in the market. In less than 6 months, PUBG Mobile has already gained over 400 Million downloads and still counting in their account. In the month of May, PUBG Mobile earned a revenue of $146 Million according to Sensor Tower which is definitely a huge amount. By seeing the huge success of this mobile game, other game developers and even Film industries are inviting Tencent to do a collaboration by introducing New outfits and Modes. Some of the most important crossovers of PUBG Mobile were with Mission Impossible, Resident Evil 2, and the recent one with Godzilla The Monster King.

According to the Stats, Everyday 50 Million people drop in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok or Vikendi in PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile has over 50 Million daily active users which are very crucial part of their success.

PUBG Mobile 50 Million Daily Active Users
PUBG Mobile 50 Million Daily Active Users

PUBG Mobile announced in their official Discord server that:

If PUGB MOBILE players were a country, we'd be the 3rd largest country in the world! Thanks to all of you for helping us reach this monumental achievement.

The Hype for new updates and features has led this game to achieve 400 Million Downloads on both Android and iOS from all over the world excluding China.

Also PUBG Mobile has deployed a hotfix that should greatly enhance the audibility of footsteps, as well as correct some other bugs and issues. Simply open the game and it will get the update automatically.

Stick to the Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
