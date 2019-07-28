PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0 Beta is Bringing New Zombie Mode, Helicopter, Character Tier System and More!

PUBG Mobile

Less than a month has been passed since the release of the last PUBG Mobile update. Now another update is knocking at the door for the gamers! The developers are doing quite a good task by pushing frequent new content and updates. Good news, this new PUBG update is bringing some necessary new achievements and gameplay improvements.

So let us take a look at these new features and improvements

#1 New Zombie Game mode: Infection

In this new game mode, players will be divided randomly into either zombies or defenders. Although this new game mode is asymmetric, defenders will be able to use firearms but the zombies will only be able to melee attacks and special abilities with cooldown time.

the twist is, Zombies can be revived even after death and the defenders will become zombies after zombies. It sounds fun to be zombies now, right? The winning or losing will matter on the last survivor. If a single defender survives, then the defenders will win, otherwise, the zombies will win.

#2 New UI in PUBG Mobile 0.14.0

new look for game modes

The UI is getting some revamped look. The old look has been changed with a better-organized look that can afford more options and features. Are the developers hinting towards making more game modes available? Only time will reveal that!

#3 Helicopter in the game lobby

Helicopter in the looby

A helicopter is now available on the game lobby across the different maps. However, there is no sign of a helicopter inside the game. The copter does not look like a normal passenger helicopter, rather it looks like a war helicopter. It could be a potential tie-up with upcoming movies? Or maybe a hint towards adding helicopters inside the game?

#4 Character System in PUBG Mobile

Finally, something different is being tested in PUBG Mobile. At the start, each player will be given a character with one special skill. However, this special skill can only be used in the EvoGround, but it will not be useful in the normal battle royale mode. By playing matches, players will get XP and can level up their characters. As they progress, new emotes and features will be unlocked.

#5 Level 5 rewards for some achievements

Lots of achievements are getting the 5th level. These are 'Battle-Hardened V', 'Fun Times V', 'Classic Lover V' etc. There are 20+ achievements where the 5th level has been added. Players who are playing for a long time mostly completed the 4th tier. So the 5th tier will be good for them!

#6 Dog as a new companion

new companion in PUBG Mobile

After birds, the developers are adding a new companion, Dogs. Although we are yet to see how the dog looks like, the option is available in the game. See the photo for more reference.

These are not everything, there are more bug fixes and improvements that have been applied in this PUBG Mobile update 0.14.0 beta. For detailed information, please go through the official changelog by clicking here.

