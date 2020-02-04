PUBG News: PUBG PC servers to undergo maintenance on 5 February; Here are the complete details

Players Unknown Battlegrounds

PUBG Corp recently announced their next maintenance schedule via their Twitter handle for Player's Unknown Battlegrounds. A few days back, Update 6.1 was pushed into the game servers, which delivered several new additions into the game. Along with this, a whole new Season 6 pass was also introduced to PUBG PC.

In a very recent tweet, the officials have confirmed that the game servers will remain offline till the maintenance ends, and a patch update will be released after its completion.

The maintenance details are listed below:

Start Time: Feb 4 4:30pm PST / Feb 5 1:30am CET / Feb 5 9:30am KST

Total Duration: 4 Hours

End Time: Feb 4 8:30pm PST / Feb 5 5:30am CET / Feb 5 1:30am KST

PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours on Feb 4 4:30pm PST / Feb 5 1:30am CET / Feb 5 9:30am KST.



Multiple bug fixes will be implemented, with specific details being shared once maintenance begins. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 4, 2020

However, the precise patch notes haven't revealed yet, and the complete details about the changelog will be publicly shared once maintenance starts.

Besides this, a user shared a list of bug fixes that are supposed to implement in a forthcoming patch. The list includes various bug fixes like Push to talk in the lobby, Invisible Medevile helmet skin, adjustable brightness in Karakin map, Reskin vehicle button work, and more.

