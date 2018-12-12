PUBG News: PUBG Snow Map Vikendi is now Live on Test Servers

Vikendi

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds latest map Vikendi, which is a part of update 24 is currently live on PUBG Test servers. People who own a PC copy of PUBG could download the latest map and take part in the test.

However, one must note that all the player data, statistics and the season pass from the test server would not be carried over to the regular PUBG account. Also, during the test phase, only Vikendi map and squads mode would be made available to the players. Currently, this show-themed map is not available for custom matches.

The map will make its way to the PC Live servers on 19 December 2018 while the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One devices will receive the update in January 2019.

Introducing Vikendi: A brand new map wreathed in snow. Winter has come to #PUBG and you'll need to adapt if you want to survive.



Play Vikendi starting tonight on PC Test Server! Launches on PC Live Server Dec. 19 and in January for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/gUzZQgJ2WI — PUBG (@PUBG) December 7, 2018

Vikendi Map details

Vikendi is 6 km X 6 km and is smaller than the typical maps of Erangel and Miramar but is larger than the newer map Sanhok. The map will also feature footprints on the snow, allowing experienced players to track their opponents; however, if one is not careful, the hunter could become the hunted. Vehicle dynamics are also altered in this map, and they will feel more slippery on snowy or icy areas.

Furthermore, this map introduces a new assault rifle - G36C and a new vehicle - snowmobile. The G36C is exclusive to the Vikendi map, chambers 5.56mm ammo and houses 30-round magazines. The snowmobile boasts better handling on the snow-filled parts of the map but offers poorer performance on other areas, needing the user to use this vehicle strategically.

PUBG: Vikendi Survivor Pass would be made available when the map makes its debut on the live servers the next week. However, the Premier Pass will be available on the test server, and players could purchase the same on live servers for around $10.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, Xbox One and the PS4 while PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices.

