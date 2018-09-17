PUBG News: PUBG to get custom skins based on famous streamers

Player Unknown Battlegrounds is surging forward with the game topping charts across all the platforms. The game recently revealed that 20 million people play the game on the daily basis for the mobile version. The game recently had a major update for the mobile version which included the latest map Sanhok. The game is one of the most played games on mobile and PUBG corp has released another version of the game for lower budget phones which is called PUBG Lite. The game has only been released in Philipines as of now and is expected to hit the global market after some testing.

The game also left the beta phase recently on Xbox and is expected to get War mode soon. Microsoft celebrated this by releasing PUBG themed controller for the Console which is up for preorders. However, the game is being downgraded graphically in a Hotfix in an attempt to reduce the bugs. PUBG team revealed that are trying to optimize the game as best as they can after some players reported the poor performance of the game.

PUBG PC is getting a huge update as PUBG corp is partnering up with Twitch and will be creating over 200 custom skins based on Popular streamers. The skins will mark the opening of the second season for Broadcaster Royale.

The skins will mostly feature skins for Guns and Shirts. This custom skins will be based on participants of the first season of Broadcaster Royale. The first season tournament which was Duo tournament had a massive prize pool of $300,000. Players not only stand a chance to win this massive prize pool but also get a chance to play with popular streamers like Shroud.

Interested gamers can purchase these skins from steam or from twitch directly. Gamers looking to register for the second season can register via PUBG official website before September 25.