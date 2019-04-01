×
PUBG News: PUBG Update 27 to Introduce New PUBG Map- The Moon; Also Features the Revenge Bomb

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:15 IST

NEW UPDATE LEAK
NEW UPDATE LEAK

Ever wondered, how it will feel to kill your enemies in zero gravity? Well PUBG has the answer. Yes, the team is going to launch a new PUBG map The Moon, with zero gravity and no fall damage at all. The players will have to keep an oxygen tank handy so that they don't suffocate on the Moon.

Now the extraordinary map will also need an extraordinary vehicle to match the terrain as Dacia or UAZ won't be able to keep themselves in shape. So, PUBG has THE MOON ROVER to do the job. Also, the players might get a complete bright or dark surrounding, regarding the spawn area. PUBG claims it to be the largest map till date, the map has an area of about 3,476 square kilometers.

Now, talking about the Revenge Bomb, it is a bomb which will go BOOM as someone tries to loot your crate after you die. Okay, if this isn't cool, you can record a message for your enemies.

Other updates include Squirt Gun, which will be limited to the Vikendi Map and this gun will do periodic damage and will give you frostbite and I feel, this will be worse than getting killed.

But, now you will have extended capacity of squad members and you can have 20 of them and the players will have Limousine and Party Bus to travel the miles with your squad. As the danger and competition increases, the team also now increases the safety by a level, and now you will have access to Level 4 Helmets and Vests, which is said to be resistant from Bullets but will have an obvious drawback and it will reduce screen visibility.

BONUS TIP: Those who are vegan, can now enjoy tofu dinner, I kid you not, players are now given the option to choose and when you win, the screen will flash "Winner Winner, Tofu Dinner".

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

