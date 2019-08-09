PUBG News: Registrations for PMCO Fall Split 2019 Are Now Open; Ultimate Guide on How To Register for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019?

Utsav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 09 Aug 2019, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

The registrations for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, a global PUBG Mobile tournament, have begun from 8th August 2019. This is the second season of the global tournament and the registrations are now open.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019 was a huge hit with Chinese team TOP Esports winning the title in the Global Finals held in Berlin. From India, Team SouL qualified for the finals after battling through intense competition in the Indian regional finals and finished 12th. The team also managed to win secure a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the Finals.

The PMCO Fall Split 2019 is expected to be even more bigger. PUBG Mobile invites players from all over the world to register and particpate in the tournament and get a chance to show their skills at the global stage.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 Registration Dates

The registration dates for the PMCO Fall Split 2019 have been revealed. Registration opened on 8th August 2019 and players can register till 22nd August which is the last date for filling up the form for the global tournament.

How To Register for PMCO Fall Split 2019?

To register for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, follow these simple steps:

Go to https://www.pubgmobile.com/esports/

Click on Registration

Give your Team Name, Region & Logo

Select the details of your captain and other team members

Click on submit to complete registration

For all those who are going to register from India, they have to make sure that they select South Asia as the Region.

South Asian region includes six countries, namely:

India Bangladesh Maldives Sri Lanka Nepal Bhutan

Advertisement

The PMCO Spring Split 2019 was a huge hit and the tournament so over 11,000 entries in Indian region alone. Given the response received in the Spring Split, PUBG Mobile can expect an overwhelming response for the Fall Split as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

"SouL Owais will be the IGL, I will be the filter and SouL Ronak and SouL Viper will be suggestion guys" sc0ut after Joining Team SouL