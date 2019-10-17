PUBG News: Season 5 reveals from the PC Update 5.1 that is now on the Test Server

PUBG

Tencent Games had rolled out PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' PC and Console update 4.3 in the last week of September. The update introduced cross-platform play, player IDs, Survival Mastery and a lot more. Tencent Games has now taken the new season's 5.1 update for PC live on PUBG's test server and here is a glimpse of the important details. PUBG's official Twitter on October 16, 2019, read:

PC Players: Update 5.1 is now on the PUBG: Test Server.



Season 5 brings Survivor Pass: Badlands, Miramar changes, throwable melee weapons, ground respawn in War Mode, bug fixes and you can now throw critical supplies to teammates!



Patch notes: https://t.co/FabTo0QGlw — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) October 16, 2019

What will be new in PUBG Season 5?

The official blog post on PUBG's website mentioned that the developers of PUBG are "zooming into Miramar for a season filled with new content, new hotspots and new strategies." The post also teased the addition of a new loot station that will be added to the game for players to restock their backpacks and that of an item throwing between teammates "to keep everyone in bandages and energy drinks."

Miramar Update in PUBG Season 5

The Miramar Map will be refreshed for PUBG Season 5 and a new race track would be added to the map and players will be able to find newly-added objects like ramps, loops, jumps and signboards across Miramar. The blog post also mentioned that "A Gold Mirado has been added to Miramar, which can only be found parked at the garage in Hacienda del Patron. Some terrain in Hacienda del Patron has been adjusted to let you ride the Gold Mirado out safely. Only one Gold Mirado spawns each match."

Spawn rates in Miramar

According to the patch, the spawn rates of weapons and scopes active at long-range have been improved to better suit the battles commonly fought across Miramar.

AR – 12% increase

DMR – 29% increase

Win94 – 30% increase

Scopes – 18% increase

Pistol spawn rate reduced by 31%.

The spawn rates of headgears, backpacks and vests have been improved "slightly."

The vending machine in PUBG Season 5

According to the new patch, vending machines could be located in Miramar and Camp Jackal to give a new looting experience other than picking up items spawned on the ground. Players can get painkillers and energy drinks from these machines and they will spawn randomly at set locations in Miramar. The locations specified in the patch include Arenas, Casino, gas stations, Motels and commercial buildings. In Camp Jackal, vending machines always spawn at the warehouse and gas station.

Vending Machines in PUBG

"If you’re lucky, vending machines can dispense many Energy Drinks at once. Be careful when you use the vending machine as cover. The vending machine is protected by cutting-edge anti-theft technology, and any attempt to damage the machine may expose your location to the enemy!" the blog read.

Other nerfs informed by the patch include a Community Mission System, the Survivor Title System, the general gameplay, custom matches, etc