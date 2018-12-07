×
PUBG News: Snow Map "Vikendi" release date announced

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
9   //    07 Dec 2018, 13:06 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' 4th map in the installment, snow map "Vikendi" (aka Dihor Otok) is slated to release on December 19. The new snow map can be played on the test servers starting tonight. The reveal was made a few hours earlier in an official CG trailer for the snow map during the game awards 2018.

Other Important Updates on PUBG include:

Previously, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' PS4 launch live-action trailer was revealed.Also, a new minimap of snow map Vikendi was leaked on Reddit, which shows the possibility of the new map being released for the game's mobile version in the near future. The PlayStation release of PUBG will include a free skin item for all of the console's users, while the in-game skin is for parachute and is named as the "Pixel Art Parachute".

Also Read: PUBG News: Snow map "Vikendi" coming to PUBG Mobile, Mobile version of it revealed

At this year's Google Play Awards, PUBG reinforced its popularity by securing three major awards:

  • Best Game of 2018
  • Most Competitive Title
  • Fan Favourite Game

Recently, PUBG Mobile surpassed its rival Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile in microtransaction revenue, as revealed in a recent report of Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data. Revenue for the game's mobile version has increased by 2.7 times over the past last week, in comparison to the previous seven days.

The end result was a revenue boost from $4.5 million to $12 million. Not only in terms of earnings, but PUBG has also planned plenty of new content which will be made available to players over this month. This week, they announced a crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake - which was revealed at the final of their Mobile Star Challenge.

Players can expect to get new Resident Evil 2-themed items and skins going forward, as the pair collaborate.

For more of the latest PUBG News, make sure you stay tuned at Sportskeeda!

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
