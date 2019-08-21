PUBG News: SouL Ronak, SouL Owais & sc0utOP to Play as Team X; Paritosh and InyoDreams in the Line-up

PUBG Mobile

The Indian PUBG Mobile community has a new team featuring India's top PUBG Mobile players. SouL Ronak, SouL Owais, sc0utOP, Paritosh & InyoDreams have formed Team X and this will be the line-up for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. sc0utOP recently confirmed the formation of this new squad in his YouTube stream.

sc0utOP has also mentioned that InyoDreams is part of the line-up but may not be able to play in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 as part of Team X as he had already registered in the tournament with a different team.

Rumors related to the line-up were thus shut off following this announcement. In a stream, SouL Ronak had earlier mentioned that he will join SouL Viper and form a line-up named Team SouL. As against this, he has currently joined Team X for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 and SouL Viper, as sc0ut mentioned, might focus on YouTube and streaming.

Further, chances of Team X participating in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 with the same squad are high as the last date of registration for the global tournament is August 22, 2019.

Team X Line-up for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

sc0utOP SouL Ronak SouL Owais InyoDreams

The squad, however, is almost the same as it was going to be in Team SouL. The only variation is the absence of SouL Viper. Team X will be playing in Group D of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The last date for registration for Group D of PMIT 2019 is August 25, 2019. The online qualifiers begin for Group D begins on August 26, 2019.

This line-up will be a one to watch out. With two major PUBG Mobile tournaments, PMIT 2019 and PMCO Fall Split 2019 around the corner, the expectations on Team X's performance in the tournaments are set high.

