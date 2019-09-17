PUBG News: Survival Mastery to be introduced to PC in a week

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 17 Sep 2019, 19:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Image source: PUBG.com)

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is all set to introduce Survival Mastery to the PC test servers tomorrow. The update is expected to hit the main servers on September 24, 2019. However, the official blog post on PUBG's website fails to mention a definite date. The official Twitter handle of PUBG on September 17, 2019, mentioned that "Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery, helping players recognize their own abilities and reward success after each match."

Introducing: Survival Mastery - Coming to PC test servers soon.



Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery, helping players recognize their own abilities and reward success after each match.



Full details:https://t.co/irv4ZYsJOP pic.twitter.com/9Zi8YYLHsg — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) September 17, 2019

According to the blog post, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds had set up a PUBG Mastery team last year to create a progression system. The first feature under the progression tracking initiative, Weapon Mastery, was set up and released in April 2019. Now, an all-new Survival Mastery feature has been developed and is all set to be introduced to test servers tomorrow.

What is Survival Mastery?

"Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery. Where Weapon Mastery is all about your proficiency in combat, Survival Mastery focuses on your story as a player. In other words, our goal with this system is to help you recognize your own abilities and reward your success after each match. You get to decide what kind of player you’re going to be" the official blog post read. The feature is designed to primarily facilitate one's journey as a player.

"We heard players and fans loud and clear when they said they wanted more ways to track their gameplay and the improvements they make as players. The Mastery Team’s mission is to celebrate your journey in PUBG by helping you build your own identity while leaving your mark on the Battlegrounds. We’re just getting started, so look forward to more details on new additions soon! Survival Mastery will be available on test servers tomorrow and hitting live servers next week." Tencent Games have mentioned in their official announcement.

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG News.