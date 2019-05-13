×
PUBG News: Team Insidious leads the PMCO 2019 Indian Division semi-final after Week 3; Team Soul on 16th Position

Anuj Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    13 May 2019, 13:08 IST

Image courtesy: Pubg Mobile website
Image courtesy: Pubg Mobile website

Team Insidious is now at the top of the standings at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open.

TeamIND were leading the points table in week 1 of the tournament, however, after all the week 2 matches that were played out, the competition saw a new leader emerge. Team Soul, who were struggling to stay in the fight, have managed to grab the 16th position.

Team Insidious of Group A mounted the standings by leaving 12 teams behind in the Group Stages. This is the first time a team had leapt over so many teams to clinch the top spot in the history of PMCO. Their four-member team comprises of Insimazik, Insomen, Inscartoonzz and Inssmxkieop.

In the first leg of semi-finals, team Insidious stacked 156 points, including 107 place points and 49 kill points in total, followed by The Brawlers - who are six points behind the leaders and, team Hydra - who are on the third spot with a total of 140 points. Position four and five is taken by ZFX Evolution with 133 points and Team Ind with 132 points.

It will be vital to see these five teams battle it out in the second leg of the semi-finals. Team Insidious look very strong on paper but PUBG MOBILE, as we all know, is an unpredictable game. We have all seen matches where the top teams fail to deliver, either by the placement of the blue zone or depending on other changing factors of the game.

Team Soul have got the 16th position on the semi-final table, which keeps them safe. They were on the 21st spot in the group stages but have improved their performance and gameplay in the later half of the tournament. Only time will tell if Soul MortaL’s team will demolish the opponents or get knocked out. Irrespective of their performance, the fans remain optimistic about their beloved team.

The second leg of semi-finals starts on Friday, 17 May 2019. Click here for more information on the teams.



Tags:
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
