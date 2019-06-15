PUBG News: Team Soul Wins the PMCO 2019 India Finals; Qualifies for Berlin Showdown

PMCO India Final Standings

Finally, have the team who will represent India in the PMCO Global Finals 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Team Soul, didn't disappoint their fans as they were declared winners of the PMCO India Finals 2019 after 2-days of gruelling battle.

It was so tight that it was hard to predict who will qualify until the last play zone of the ultimate match.

One can say, it was as crazy a finale as the India vs Pak cricket match. All the spotlight was on Team IND and Team Soul as both the teams had an opportunity to become the Indian Champions. For the Team Soul and their fans, the last match was intense and full of emotions. Whenever Team Soul took a kill, the whole crowd went mad and started hooting for them. Let's have a look at the final standings of PMCO India Regional Finals 2019.

Standings of PMCO India 2019 Finals:

#1 Team Soul 254

#2 Team IND 246

#3 IIndianTigers 219

#4 Entity Gaming 205

#5 Team LFP 185

#6 ORB 163

#7 GodL 159

#8 Evil Big Fellas 149

#9 Hydra 148

#10 Mega Stars 147

Team SouL was on the second position and Team IND was on the first position after match 11 on Day 2 of the PMCO India Finals 2019. Team Soul had to push their score up with a huge margin in the final match of Day 2.

In the final match Soul Mortal got knocked down once in the first half of the match but he was revived soon by his teammate. The crowd erupted once Soul Mortal got revived as they all knew that Soul Mortal is the Soul of Soul Clan. The cordination of the Team Soul was really good in the Final match which gave them the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner of the Tournament.

