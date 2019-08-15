PUBG News: TeamIND, 8Bit and Entity Gaming To Represent India in the PUBG Mobile Independence League

Independence League

Our forefathers enshrined the words ‘Liberty’ and ‘Fraternity’ in the preamble of our Constitution. At Entity Gaming, we deeply imbibe these values in our ventures.

Today, we are proud and excited to announce another such opportunity for us to live up to these ideals. We are pleased to bring to you an India vs Pakistan PUBG Mobile showmatch on the eve of Independence Day!

Featuring talented players from both sides of the border, this first-of-its-kind initiative is aimed towards delivering entertainment with a dash of brotherhood and camaraderie. Esports has always been more than just the game. Our passion lies in showing the fellowship that esport athletes embody.

The Independence League will feature 3 exhibition matches featuring 12 teams from both India and Pakistan.

From India, the six teams participation are:

TeamIND Entity Gaming Mega X Team 8bit OR GOOL

From Pakistan, the six teams who are going to feature in this tournament are:

ENVY NXS GOP NXT FYME STAR

Teams in the PUBG Mobile Independence League

The showmatch will be casted by our very own Ketan ‘K18’ Patel on our YouTube channel. Be sure to tune in at 4 PM tomorrow on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/entitygamingofficial

