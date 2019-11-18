PUBG News: Teams qualified for PGC 2019 Grand Finals revealed; overall result and standings confirmed

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Nov 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE

PUBG Global Championship 2019

The semi-finals of PUBG Global Championship 2019 has come to an end, and the top 16 teams from the last four will now be battling for the trophy in the Grand Finals and a prize pool of $2,000,000.

Over three days of the semi-final stage, 18 edge-of-the-seat matches were played. Team Lazarus topped the leaderboard with 106 overall points. They were followed by QM Gaming and Four Angry Men with 97 and 96 points, respectively.

WHAT. A. NIGHT.



We'd like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for watching the #PGC19 Semifinals! We'll see you starting this Saturday for the Grand Finals! And if you're in the area, we'll see you at the Oakland Arena for more action!💥



TICKETS🎟️https://t.co/YP3mqvbyR0 pic.twitter.com/DhUEkq87yB — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) November 18, 2019

The PGC 2019 Grand Finals will be played in Oakland Arena, Oakland and will begin on 23rd November. So, without further ado, let's check out the overall standings of PGC 2019 semi-finals.

PGC 2019 semi-finals overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals:

#1 Team Lazarus- 106 points

#2 QM Gaming- 97 points

#3 Four Angry Men- 96 points

#4 Team TSM- 86points

Advertisement

#5 Global Esports Xsset- 82points

#6 VC Gaming- 79 points

#7 Team WClick- 75 points

#8 Team Gen.G- 74 points

#9 Tempo Storm- 74 points

#10 OGN Entus Force- 73 points

#11 OGN Entus Ace- 69 points

#12 Natus Vincere- 67 points

#13 Team Genesis- 65 points

#14 The Rumblers- 65 points

#15 SK Telecom T1- 62 points

#16 Faze Clan- 60 points

#17 AHQ Esports Club- 55 points

#18 Red Canids Kalunga- 53 points

#19 Afeeca Freecs Fatal- 52 points

#20 Ghost Gaming- 49 points

#21 Sting Divine Esports- 49 points

#22 Team Sunsister- 47 points

#23 Team Vendetta- 45 points

#24 Team Infantry- 39 points

PGC 2019 Global Finals will be a two-day event where a total of twelve games will be played to decide the winner.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PGC 2019 Updates, PUBG News, and other Esports News.