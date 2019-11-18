PUBG News: Teams qualified for PGC 2019 Grand Finals revealed; overall result and standings confirmed
The semi-finals of PUBG Global Championship 2019 has come to an end, and the top 16 teams from the last four will now be battling for the trophy in the Grand Finals and a prize pool of $2,000,000.
Over three days of the semi-final stage, 18 edge-of-the-seat matches were played. Team Lazarus topped the leaderboard with 106 overall points. They were followed by QM Gaming and Four Angry Men with 97 and 96 points, respectively.
The PGC 2019 Grand Finals will be played in Oakland Arena, Oakland and will begin on 23rd November. So, without further ado, let's check out the overall standings of PGC 2019 semi-finals.
PGC 2019 semi-finals overall standings
Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals:
#1 Team Lazarus- 106 points
#2 QM Gaming- 97 points
#3 Four Angry Men- 96 points
#4 Team TSM- 86points
#5 Global Esports Xsset- 82points
#6 VC Gaming- 79 points
#7 Team WClick- 75 points
#8 Team Gen.G- 74 points
#9 Tempo Storm- 74 points
#10 OGN Entus Force- 73 points
#11 OGN Entus Ace- 69 points
#12 Natus Vincere- 67 points
#13 Team Genesis- 65 points
#14 The Rumblers- 65 points
#15 SK Telecom T1- 62 points
#16 Faze Clan- 60 points
#17 AHQ Esports Club- 55 points
#18 Red Canids Kalunga- 53 points
#19 Afeeca Freecs Fatal- 52 points
#20 Ghost Gaming- 49 points
#21 Sting Divine Esports- 49 points
#22 Team Sunsister- 47 points
#23 Team Vendetta- 45 points
#24 Team Infantry- 39 points
PGC 2019 Global Finals will be a two-day event where a total of twelve games will be played to decide the winner.
