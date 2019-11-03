PUBG News: Teams qualified for PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2019 revealed, Here's how to catch the action live

PMCO Fall Split 2019

After a hit showdown at the PMCO Spring Split 2019, the PUBG fans are all set for another round of the world's biggest PUBG Mobile esports tournament, i.e. PUBG Mobile Fall Split 2019.

Top PUBG teams around the world are competing for the trophy and a prize pool of $2.5 million. After the Group Stage, the top 24 teams have qualified for the South Asia Regional Finals and are gearing up for the same.

Last time in the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals, Team Soul was crowned as the winner, and they further represented India in the Global Finals at Berlin.

So, without further ado, let's check out about Where to catch the live action of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals?

How to watch PMCO Fall Regional Finals 2019 Live?

Those who want to watch the tournament live and cheer for their favourite team can visit the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India, and the entry ticket is free. Besides this, VIP passes are also available that can be purchased online.

Those who can't reach the spot can watch the live-action on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The show will begin on 6th November, and it will be a five-day event. The winner will proceed to the Global Finals that will be played in Malaysia.

The play-ins and South Asia Finals of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split is here! Catch all the action in person and get a chance to meet your favourite pros in person with the VIP passes.



Book VIP tickets at https://t.co/C6PilsLoku



Subscribe to https://t.co/HNtZOVv3qh pic.twitter.com/6oUmPhvyKz — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) October 30, 2019

Apart from this let's take a look at the teams that have qualified for the Regional Finals.

Teams Qualified for the Regional Finals

Top 24 teams from the group stage have qualified for the South Asia Playins. The event will feature many renowned teams like Team IND, Orange Rock, Team INS and Team SouL.

These are the top 24 teams that will be battling against each other in the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins:

#1 Orange Rock- 251 points

#2 Mega X- 208 points

#3 XSpark- 194 points

#4 Solti Squad- 168 points

#5 8Bit- 138 points

#6 Mega Stars- 135 points

#7 Synerge Retribution- 132 points

#8 Maximus X- 131 points

#9 INS- 114 points

#10 Blind- 113 points

#11 Team Soul- 112 points

#12 ORB Official- 106 points

#13 Elementrix- 99 points

#14 RIP OFFICIAL- 96 points

#15 Entity Gaming- 93 points

#16 Team IND- 92 points

#17 Reckoning Esports- 90 points

#18 Zero Degree- 88 points

#19 ETG.Brawlers- 88 points

#20 Synerge- 83 points

#21 Mayhem- 82 points

#22 Nepali Ho Ni- 82 points

#23 Godlike- 81 points

#24 TRUSTDPROCESS- 79 points

