PUBG News: Tencent announces Red Packet Drop Event in PUBG Mobile, giving prizes worth $500

This month was a lot special for the PUBG Mobile players as several new updates and events hit the game. Now once again, the developers are going to introduce an exclusive event in the PUBG Mobile titled Red Packet Drops in which players can get a chance to loot lucky gift items and a bunch of additional rewards during the time. The officials confirmed about this event on their Twitter handle:

Continuing the celebration of Prosperous Spring, the Red Packet Drop event is set to commence on the 24th of January 2020 and will be ending on the 28th of January. During the event period, a red packet will drop in the game lobby which can be collected within 30 minutes of drops. By unboxing these packets, players can get some rare rewards absolutely for free which is another key highlight of this event.

Apart from this, the developers have also revealed three different redemption cards which rewards users physical items. The list of redemption cards includes Golden Redemption Card, Silver Redemption Card, or Bronze Redemption Card. Moreover, the officials have also confirmed that a golden helmet will be given to 10 Golden cardholders worth around $500. The participant is required to contact customer service to redeem these special cards.

Red Packet will be dropped in PUBG MOBILE lobby from 17:30 to 18:00 IST, so make sure to remain online for 30 minutes. Besides this, players can only collect up to five Red Packets each day.