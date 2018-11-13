PUBG News: Indian E-sports scene to witness PUBG Mobile Tournament Worth 14 Lacs Prizepool

Nodwin Gaming hosts "Fighting League"

Rs. 14 lacs for playing PUBG mobile! Yeah, you heard me right. This is not a troll, this is not a dream, this is Indian E-Sports making a statement. Who would have thought that PUBG mobile will become the “next big thing” in the Indian E-sports scene?

Earlier today Nodwin Gaming announced on their official Facebook page:

“PUBG Mobile fanatics out there, we are excited to announce the 'Fighting League' for PUBG Mobile. INR 14 Lacs in prize pool up for grabs. Get your gears ready for some chicken dinner! #FL18India”

Tournament details

Grand Final Prize Pool distribution

The tournament organized by Nodwin Gaming will have 4 online qualifiers before the Grand Finals. The tournament requires no entry fee. Each qualifier will have a prize distribution of Rs. 1 lac. The top 20 teams selected through the qualifiers will fight against each other in the Grand Final for Rs. 10 Lacs. The entire tournament will be held online including the Grand Finale. Only 100 teams will play in each qualifier. The teams will be selected as “First come First serve” basis.

I had a chance to talk to Satadru “Setsuna” Bhowmik, senior staff head for MOBA and Mobile games at Nodwin Gaming about the tournament and PUBG mobile. Here is the outcome of the conversation:

Q: What is new about the tournament as you claim it to be one of its kind?

A: The tournament is one of its kind because here, every week you are fighting for 1 Lac of a prize pool, even in the qualifier stage. 4 qualifiers so that is 4 Lacs of a prize pool.

Qualifier Prize Pool

After the qualifier ends, the top 20 teams score-wise from all 4 qualifiers goes to the finals. And the best part is you don’t have to come down anywhere to play the grand finals, you can play and win right from your home, online.

Q: PUBG mobile or PUBG PC? If you have to pick one which one would you choose and why?

A: PUBG PC or mobile, that’s a tough one, game-play wise PUBG PC, but on an overall note PUBG mobile, because of its accessibility. I can play it anywhere I like, I just need to have my mobile, considering the Indian population with 300 million Smartphone users, their answer will also more likely be same.

It might be a “hard to swallow pill” for many PC gamers but believe it or not, PUBG Mobile might just become the next big thing in the Indian gaming scene. And with organizations like Nodwin Gaming coming up with a Prize pool of 14 Lacs, that future is not too far.

Here is the registration link for the “Fighting League” online qualifiers.

