PUBG News: Top Esports Wins the PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019; PMCO 2019 Results and Standings

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Points Table

Top Esports won the title of biggest PUBG Mobile Esports League PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019. A total of 16 teams fought against each other to win the title and a piece of the total prize pool of $2.5 Million. The Global Finals commenced on 26th July and lasted till 28th July. The duration of the Finals was 3 days, and the winner got announced after the end of Day 3.

Top Esports got the #1 position while X-Quest and Elite Esports were placed at #2 and #3 respectively. Team Soul who was representing India at PMCO Global Finals 2019 Berlin was placed at #12 position with a total of 1 chicken dinner during the whole finals.

So let's take a look at the final standings of PMCO Global Finals 2019.

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Final Standings

#1 Top Esports: 344 Points

#2 X-Quest: 324 Points

#3 Elite Esports: 282 Points

#4 RRQ Athena: 267 Points

#5 Bigetron Esports: 257 Points

#6 Nova Esports: 288 Points

#7 Team Queso: 220 Points

#8 GC Busan: 210 Points

#9 Purple Mood: 202 Points

#10 SpaceStation Gaming: 186 Points

#11 All Rejection Gaming: 184 Points

#12 Team Soul: 181 Points

#13 Team Unique: 168 Points

#14 Brazillian Killers: 159 Points

#15 SNT: 136 Points

#16 ScarzBlack: 101 Points

All the teams played very well and performed their best to win the title. Apart from this, Here are the highlights of matches played on Day 3.

Match 11 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Bigetron Esports- 14 Kills

The first match of PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 was played on PUBG Map Sanhok. In the final zone, Bigetron Esports won an intense fight and got WWCD.

Points Table after Match 11:

#1 X-Quest: 221 Points

#2 Elite Gaming: 219 Points

#3 Top Esports: 200 Points

Match 12 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: All Rejection Gaming- 13 Kills

In the 12th match, the circle was formed on Mylta which resulted into a clash of two squads and got some early action in the match. All Rejection Gaming got Winner Winner Chicken Dinner by showing outstanding gameplay.

Points Table after Match 12:

#1 Elite Gaming: 234 Points

#2 X-Quest: 227 Points

#3 Top Esports: 205 Points

Match 13 (Miramar TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Top Esports- 15 Kills

In the third map of Day 3, every team tried to play even more safe to secure a higher position on the leader board. But Top Esports from China fought bravely and easily took the 13th round.

Points Table after Match 13:

#1 Top Esports: 250 Points

#2 X-Quest: 248 Points

#3 Elite Esports: 244 Points

Match 14 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Bigetron Esports- 11 Kills

Most of the teams were alive until the last moments. Bigetron got another victory on Day 3 by doing a great clutch. Team Soul was placed at #13 Position.

Points Table after Match 14:

#1 X-Quest: 279 Points

#2 Top Esports: 279 Points

#3 Elite Esports: 266 Points

Match 15 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Top Esports- 16 Kills

The 5th match of Day 3 was played on the snowy map of PUBG Mobile. Purple Mood performed very well, but the strategy of Top Esports was on the next level which defeated Purple Mood and got the WWCD

Points Table after Match 15:

#1 Top Esports: 325 Points

#2 X-Quest: 300 Points

#3 Elite Esports: 276 Points

Match 16 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Bigetron Esports- 15 Kills

The positions on the leaderboard changed drastically after the end of the 10th match. After this match, the winner got announced. Team Soul finished at #6 position. Bigetron was the winner of this match.

Points Table after Match 16:

#1 Top Esports: 344 Points

#2 X-Quest: 324 Points

#3 Elite Esports: 282 Points

