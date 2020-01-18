PUBG News: UZI Pro coming to PUBG Mobile in upcoming 0.17.0 update

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile

The beta testing phase of the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version has already begun, and developers are now gathering feedback from the testers to implement further changes into the servers.

While testing the latest beta update, several new additions have been spotted, and most of them have already been listed on Sportskeeda. But a very recent leak suggests that a legendary SMG weapon, UZI Pro, is coming to PUBG Mobile in the upcoming 0.17.0 update.

UZI Pro, the upgraded version of Micro UZI was first introduced in Player's Unknown Battlegrounds for the PC gamers. According to the report, UZI Pro was pushed into PUBG PC with the release of the Season 4 update. Apart from this, a bunch of adjustments were also made in the weapon stats.

What makes UZI Pro different from Micro UZI?

Earlier, Micro UZI didn't have any attachment slot to hold any sight. As the weapon works very well in close range fights, players started requesting the support of red dot and holographic sight for Micro UZI. Prioritizing the feedback of players, developers of PUBG introduced UZI Pro, which holds the capacity to use a red dot or holographic sight on the top rail.

UZI Pro in PUBG Mobile

UZI Pro is also available in other versions of PUBG, that includes PUBG Lite and various consoles. However, it is yet to be released for the mobile platform. As for now, the leaks uncovered that UZI Pro is coming to PUBG Mobile global servers in 0.17.0 patch update. However, this weapon is already available to use in the current beta version of PUBG Mobile.