×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: Vellore Institute of Technology bans playing PUBG in hostels

Kredy
ANALYST
News
24   //    13 Dec 2018, 16:05 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

In a bizarre turn of events, according to a post on Reddit, the Vellore Institute of Technology has issued a notice that playing the popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is not permitted in the hostels, irking the fans of the popular Battle Royale game.

In case you didn't know...

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become a sensation since its launch, and the game needs no special introduction. The mobile version of the title, known for popularising the Battle Royale genre, crossed 20 million daily active players in September 2018, making it one of the most downloaded games on iOS and Android this year. 

However, the game received some flak in the recent past for its addictive nature, with a few schools cautioning parents about the same. That has spilt over, and now, a university in Tamil Nadu has issued a circular that prohibits the game on campus. 

The heart of the matter

The authorities of VIT have issued a circular, which effectively bans playing the game in the hostels.

The circular put out by the university's men's hostel stated that playing online games such as PUBG was not permitted, and even issued a warning to students who played any online games that they would be dealt seriously for violating the university's code of conduct.

It has come to our notice [VIT administration] that few students are playing online games like 'PUBG' which is NOT PERMITTED.
It is strictly warned that players playing online games and betting for such games are totally prohibited in VIT. Hence, defaulters will be dealt seriously under VIT CODE OF CONDUCT.

The circular even went on to state that playing PUBG was adversely affecting the entire atmosphere of the hostel, and encouraged students to concentrate on sports and 'give more importance to their career growth.'

What's next?

Like some of the decisions taken by the university in the past, this one too will not go well with the student community, and it could be likely that it will face a severe backlash in the not so distant future.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Hardcore mode will end on December 4
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG PS4 Trophies Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Create Custom Room in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Snow Map "Vikendi" Confirmed for PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Snow map "Vikendi" coming to PUBG Mobile,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC & PUBG PS4 Might Get A...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: New solo online tournament announced,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.10.0 launched for...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Is the Indian cricket team playing PUBG? Fans...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile wins 3 major honours at Google Play Awards 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us