PUBG News: Vellore Institute of Technology bans playing PUBG in hostels

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

In a bizarre turn of events, according to a post on Reddit, the Vellore Institute of Technology has issued a notice that playing the popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is not permitted in the hostels, irking the fans of the popular Battle Royale game.

In case you didn't know...

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become a sensation since its launch, and the game needs no special introduction. The mobile version of the title, known for popularising the Battle Royale genre, crossed 20 million daily active players in September 2018, making it one of the most downloaded games on iOS and Android this year.

However, the game received some flak in the recent past for its addictive nature, with a few schools cautioning parents about the same. That has spilt over, and now, a university in Tamil Nadu has issued a circular that prohibits the game on campus.

The heart of the matter

The authorities of VIT have issued a circular, which effectively bans playing the game in the hostels.

The circular put out by the university's men's hostel stated that playing online games such as PUBG was not permitted, and even issued a warning to students who played any online games that they would be dealt seriously for violating the university's code of conduct.

It has come to our notice [VIT administration] that few students are playing online games like 'PUBG' which is NOT PERMITTED.

It is strictly warned that players playing online games and betting for such games are totally prohibited in VIT. Hence, defaulters will be dealt seriously under VIT CODE OF CONDUCT.

The circular even went on to state that playing PUBG was adversely affecting the entire atmosphere of the hostel, and encouraged students to concentrate on sports and 'give more importance to their career growth.'

What's next?

Like some of the decisions taken by the university in the past, this one too will not go well with the student community, and it could be likely that it will face a severe backlash in the not so distant future.

