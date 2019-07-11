PUBG News: Vote for your favorite PMCO player and Win Exclusive Skin Set for Free!

PUBG Mobile Rewards

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament is back again with a new event. But this event is something special for the players or viewers of the PUBG Mobile. As you all know that, PUBG Mobile Club Open is all about determining the best team. PUBG Mobile Esports posted on its official YouTube channel community tab. So this event is for you guys in which you have to vote for your favorite team and earn a chance to win exciting rewards in the game.

So without further ado, let's take a quick look at the rewards you can win by voting in PUBG Mobile Club Open event:

PUBG Mobile Club Open airplane finish

Retro Dance Headgear Glasses

Retro Dancer Set Outfit

PUBG Mobile Club Open parachute skin

So these are the rewards that you can win by participating in this tournament. As you all know that there are still 5 slots available in PMCO Spring Split GLOBAL FINAL in Berlin and these 5 slots will be taken by the top 5 teams of Prelims finals. So due to Prelims, PUBG Mobile has organized this new event. So If you also want to take participate in this event just follow some simple steps below and earn a chance to win exciting rewards.

Steps to take participate in PUBG Mobile Club Open voting event:

Go to http://www.pubgmobile.com/esports/pmcovote/ Choose your favorite player. Click on proceed. You will be asked to log in. Simply give your GAME ID, GAME NAME, EMAIL ADDRESS. After successful login, your vote will be counted and the reward will be sent to your PUBG Mobile account if you will become the winner.

So these are the steps to take participate in this event. But there are some special rules that you should keep in mind before taking to participate in this event.

Rules of PUBG Mobile Club Open voting event:

Each player can vote for players once every 24 hours.

The Voting will be closed on July 28th at 10 am (UTC+0). And the result will be announced on July.28th

You will have a chance to win the following exclusive rewards for voting for the most favorite players.

So it's your time to vote for your favorite player and win some exclusive rewards absolutely for free. Hurry up before the time ends.

