PUBG News: War Mode Goes Live on Xbox

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds’ war mode is now available on the Xbox One. Desert Knight is the first event that console players can play through the weekend.

Weekend Game Modes moves away from the regular battle royal rules and has its own mechanism just like any other game’s Custom Modes. War Mode is a Death-match Style mode that features different event games every weekend. In death-match style game modes, players are not eliminated once they are killed, they will respawn after the short break and will be in the game. Points will be awarded for downing and eliminating opponents. It has been available on the PC and mobile version but now Xbox One console will have the mode as well.

The first event war mode is Desert Knights that PC player can remember playing in the previous weekends. It has a smaller player pool than the regular 100 player pool and players get valuable gear and outfits from the beginning.

The announcement post said,

“Hello everyone,

The time has come to unveil our first ever event in the newly implemented Event Mode! This weekend, you will experience War Mode, a deathmatch-style game mode where players hunt each other down in a static zone. If you are killed, you will respawn in planes that fly by intermittently.

This weekend’s event is Desert Knights, where you drop into Miramar with a 10-person squad, kitted with all level three gear, a care package weapon, and other items. Teams will get points for knockdowns and kills, and the team that reaches 150 points, or has the highest points after 12 minutes, wins the battle!”

This game mode started on September 20th and will last till September 23rd. It allows strictly solo queue and the game mode is strictly restricted to a third-person view. First person mode and team queue will be available in the future once the game mode server is stable and running smooth. As they announced in a different post, “Currently, the event can only support solo queue, which we know is quite disappointing for our players. The reason for this is that there were stability issues with group queueing, and we are actively working to resolve this.”