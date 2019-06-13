PUBG News: Where and How to Watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals?

PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 INDIA FINALS

The much-awaited event finale is finally here. After weeks of craziness in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, the finals are being held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The finals will be played from 14th June to 15th June.

16 teams are getting ready for the finals. The fans are going crazy and on the other hand, the players are excited because of the massive prize pool of India finals. PUBG Mobile Club Open have announced $175,000 USD which is around 1.2 crore INR. In addition to that, they will play and win more in the international finals.

As I mentioned before, not just the players but the fans are going crazy as well. PUBG Mobile Club Open India finals will be streamed live in English and Hindi. A number of websites and platforms will stream the PMCO 2019 finals for the community. Here are the links you can use to watch the live stream of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India finals.

#Youtube Stream Link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmeeY9kzNswUpbYyJntb3Aw

#Facebook Stream Link

https://www.facebook.com/PUBGMOBILE.IN.OFFICIAL

#Omlet Stream Link

https://omlet.gg/game/com.tencent.ig

The above links are for Hindi and English streams. Here is the twitch stream link for only English stream:-

https://www.twitch.tv/pubgmobile

The winning teams from the PMCO finals will be joining the champions for the global split finale. The teams that will place 2nd and 3rd will be allowed to play the playoffs. The games will be played between teams from different groups so we can expect some tight situations and close fights. The first week of PMCO was action packed and full of tension and until now the situation is the same. This is not only about the prize pool, this is about going pro. This is about winning the finals so the winner can represent India on a bigger stage.

Keep your eyes on the stream links for the upcoming action packed finals. Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG News.