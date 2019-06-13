×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: Where and How to Watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals?

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
7   //    13 Jun 2019, 15:32 IST

PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 INDIA FINALS
PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 INDIA FINALS

The much-awaited event finale is finally here. After weeks of craziness in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, the finals are being held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The finals will be played from 14th June to 15th June.

16 teams are getting ready for the finals. The fans are going crazy and on the other hand, the players are excited because of the massive prize pool of India finals. PUBG Mobile Club Open have announced $175,000 USD which is around 1.2 crore INR. In addition to that, they will play and win more in the international finals.

As I mentioned before, not just the players but the fans are going crazy as well. PUBG Mobile Club Open India finals will be streamed live in English and Hindi. A number of websites and platforms will stream the PMCO 2019 finals for the community. Here are the links you can use to watch the live stream of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India finals.

#Youtube Stream Link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmeeY9kzNswUpbYyJntb3Aw

#Facebook Stream Link

https://www.facebook.com/PUBGMOBILE.IN.OFFICIAL

#Omlet Stream Link

https://omlet.gg/game/com.tencent.ig

The above links are for Hindi and English streams. Here is the twitch stream link for only English stream:-

https://www.twitch.tv/pubgmobile

The winning teams from the PMCO finals will be joining the champions for the global split finale. The teams that will place 2nd and 3rd will be allowed to play the playoffs. The games will be played between teams from different groups so we can expect some tight situations and close fights. The first week of PMCO was action packed and full of tension and until now the situation is the same. This is not only about the prize pool, this is about going pro. This is about winning the finals so the winner can represent India on a bigger stage.

Keep your eyes on the stream links for the upcoming action packed finals. Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG News.



Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
Advertisement
PUBG News: Where to watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Week 2
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal's Team Soul's Journey to the PMCO 2019 India Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament : Everything you need to Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules & Regulations for this PUBG Tournament Explained
RELATED STORY
PUBG: How To Earn Money & Make a Career by Playing PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Arrives on 12 June; How To Download the Latest PUBG Update? 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Prize Pool for PMCO 2019 India Division Announced
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team Soul Grabs The First Place; Now Move on To PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament 2019?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us