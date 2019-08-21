PUBG News: Patch report of update 4.2

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The latest patch update in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has just launched in the test servers of the game. Recently, a new season has begun in the PUBG which is marked as Season 4. Developers have finally launched the second update of Season 4 in which new features and changes have been introduced. This patch doesn't feature significant content and only focuses on the gameplay experience.

Let's take a look at what's new in this update 4.2.

Dynamic weather

The Dynamic weather, which is released in the game in early updates, has just got a lot of amendments which introduces new weather and climatic conditions. The players will now experience Thunderstorm in the most popular map Erangel. The climatic conditions will change after every 5-6 minutes, which fits the definition of the word dynamic. Along with this, if Thunderstorm weather persists then, players cannot hear the gunshots and footsteps. Interesting! Use this feature to sneak up on your enemies and surprise them.

Destructible objects

Players are sure to have noticed that objects on the road like signboards are indestructible. But after this update, these objects can be destroyed by shooting a few bullets or with the help of a vehicle. Which means, it can no more be used as cover.

Sound update and vehicle optimisations

This update also brings a new option in the settings menu which can instantly reduce the volume of the game. Players can find this option in the audio section and need to set their Favourite hotkey. F7 is the default one if you want to reduce the master volume of the game instantly. Also, the sound of Buggy is reduced, which helps you to keep your position secret.

After this update, the riding experience of various vehicles like bikes and scooters have been improved. The stabilisation has been increased in the mechanics of these vehicles. Thus, there is less chances of suicide from now on while riding two-wheelers.

So these are the highlights of this update. To read the full patch notes, Click Here

Be Sure to Follow Sportskeeda for latest upcoming Video Game News and PUBG News.