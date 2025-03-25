PUBG PC 8th Anniversary Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

The PUBG PC 8th Anniversary party will be streamed live on Twitch Rivals on March 25, 12 pm PDT/7 pm UTC. You can also claim some interesting Twitch Drops by joining in and watching it all unfold live. The party will feature the popular Australian player James "TGLTN" Giezen, who is currently signed with Team Falcons as of January 2025.

Ad

This article will go over all the PUBG PC 8th Anniversary Twitch Drop rewards and also explain how you can claim them by watching the stream live.

PUBG PC 8th Anniversary Twitch drops: What is included and how to claim it

Rewards

The PUBG PC 8th Anniversary Twitch drops include four different rewards you can claim by watching the stream for 150 minutes. Here are all the rewards and exactly how long you need to watch in order to claim every one of them:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

30 minutes: 8th Anniversary Charm

8th Anniversary Charm 60 Minutes: Traditional Glasses (Round)

Traditional Glasses (Round) 90 Minutes: Tiger Bite Crop Sweater

Tiger Bite Crop Sweater 150 Minutes: Calico Onesie

After successfully securing the rewards from Twitch, you can simply open your game client to claim them in PUBG.

How to claim

Now that all the PUBG PC 8th Anniversary rewards have been revealed. Here are a few steps you can use in order to get them via Twitch:

To claim the rewards, you need to have a Krafton account. If you don't already have one, you can go to the official Krafton ID website to create one. If you have it, you can simply sign in from the same website.

After signing into your Krafton account, you will be able to see the 'Link' option below the Account Info tab on the left side of your screen. Click on it.

Once on the linking page, scroll down to find Twitch and link them by authenticating the connection and authorizing the linking.

Congratulations, your Twitch account is now successfully linked with your Krafton ID.

Now tune into the PUBG PC 8th Anniversary party on March 25, 2025, and watch it for up to 150 minutes in order to claim all of the rewards.

After you finish watching, you can check out the Twitch Drops Inventory section to collect your rewards. Open the game client after claiming them to get them in-game.

Be sure to tune into the live event to be eligible for all your rewards as these may be limited time cosmetics that you may never see in the game store again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.