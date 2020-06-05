PUBG PC free on Steam: How to download the game

Laying out the steps to grab a temporary free copy of PUBG PC from Steam store.

The game will remain free to play from 4 June to 8 June.

After Epic Games surprised its fans by giving out free games one after the other, it's time for Steam to make their move. Most recently, PUBG Corporation announced the free weekend of PUBG PC in which one can play the game for free for four days. The game is available for free from 4 June to 8 June.

PUBG will soon go live on Steam for free and players can follow this guide for a swift and smooth download of the game.

How to download PUBG PC for free from Steam?

#1. Signup for an account Steam

The first step towards downloading the game from the store is to create a Steam account. You can sign up for free here.

Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check on the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

#2. Download the Steam launcher

PUBG PC will be available on the Steam Store. To download the game, you will have to download the Steam launcher and be logged into it. You can download the launcher here.

Alternatively, you can also click on a small 'Install Steam' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the official website's home page.

#3. Search for PUBG on the Steam Store

Once you have logged into the Steam launcher, navigate to the Store section that appears on the left hand corner of the launcher screen.

After this, search for 'PUBG' in the search bar and click on the Play now button to begin the installation process.

You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Download' option located at the bottom of the screen.

Now you are all set to play PUBG battle royale and hunt for your first chicken dinner. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game.

PUBG PC: Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 30 GB available space