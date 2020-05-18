PUBG PC Lite Download and Requirements Guide

Techburner.in

PUBG PC Lite is a lighter version of PUBG PC, designed for devices that have low specifications and cannot run high-performance games.

PUBG Lite PC can be played on a PC that has at least 4 GB RAM. The game can run on any operating system like Windows 7 or Windows 8. Here is a simple guide to download and play the PUBG Lite game on a PC.

PUBG PC Lite: Requirements for installation

Credits: YouTube Thumbnail

Before jumping into how you can download PUBG Lite on PC, first, let's have a look at the minimum system requirements for downloading the game on a PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

~Operating System: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

~CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

~RAM: 4GB

~GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

~HDD: 4GB

Advertisement

Recommended System Requirements

~Operating System: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

~CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

~RAM: 8GB

~GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

~HDD: 4GB.

PUBG PC Lite: How to download the game?

Credits: Techno Brotherzz

~Step 1: Go to the official website. Download PUBG Lite PC Setup.

~Step 2: Before downloading the setup, make sure you have .NET Framework 4.5.2, Microsoft Visual C++ and DirectX 11.

~Step 3: Download and install the PUBG Lite setup on your PC.

~Step 4: You're all done! You may enjoy the game now.

Are PUBG PC and PUBG PC Lite the same?

Credits: Quora

PUBG Lite is available on the internet for free, whereas PUBG PC is a paid game. The cost of PUBG PC in India is around INR 1000 while PUBG Lite can be played at no cost.

PUBG PC can be purchased and downloaded from Steam. Another difference between the two games is their respective sizes. PUBG Lite, as its name suggests, has a lower download size than PUBC PC.

Both games are played on different machines. The original version of the game is mostly played on devices that can support high-end graphics while the lighter version is made for those gamers who don't have or can't afford expensive devices.

PUBG PC can work pretty well on all CPU cores. PUBG PC Lite, on the other hand, is not a highly optimised game. The game is made for lighter PCs and is not expected to run on multiple cores.