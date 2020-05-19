PUBG PC Lite Requirements: Can I run PUBG Lite on my PC?

Credits: Gamingsym

As the name suggests, PUBG Lite is a lightweight and slimmed-down version of the famous battle royale game – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, that is able to jog on desktops with much less powerful hardware. The system requirements are significantly lower than the normal version of the game and it is free to play as well. The middle gameplay here stays the same as in PUBG Mobile, in which a hundred players drop on an island, grab the loot, and get right down to fighting to win that final guy status.

PUBG PC Lite Installation: All You Need to Know

Before we get started with the installation guide, have a look at the System Requirements given below. PUBG Lite will run on PCs satisfying Minimum System Requirements and will perform better on the recommended system requirements.

These are the PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

These are the PUBG Lite Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

PUBG Lite System Requirements state that you need at least 4 GB of RAM and the recommended RAM is 8 GB. At least 4 GB of disk space is needed to install PUBG Lite on your PC, as the PUBG Lite storage space is of 4 GB. Provided that you have DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000 card. Furthermore, an AMD Radeon HD 7870 or DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 is recommended. To play PUBG Lite you need a minimum CPU having Intel Core i3 2.4GHz, whereas the recommended core is i5 2.8GHz

It’s very easy to download and install PUBG Lite on PC. Just open your web browser and go to the official site of PUBG lite (lite.pubg.com/download) and press any one of the ‘Download’ button mention on the page. Download the setup, install it on your PC and finally create an account by filling the required details.