5 major differences between PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC are both massively-popular across the world.

Let us take a look at the key differences between both versions of the game.

PUBG (Image via wallpaper crave)

PUBG PC, developed by PUBG Corporation, Krafton, was released in July 2016. After the initial success of the game, the developers expanded it to multiple platforms, as a result of which PUBG Mobile was launched in March 2017.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC have stark differences, and also target different audiences. There are many opinions and debates on which one is better, but what is for sure is that both have a different flavour. This article lists down some key differences between these two iterations.

5 major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC

Free vs Paid Model

PUBG Steam (Image via EPICNPC)

One of the most basic differences is that PUBG PC is a paid game, unlike its mobile version, which is free. PUBG PC is available on the digital distribution service Steam, where players can buy the game and then download it. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is freely available on Google Play Store in Android and App Store on iOS.

Game Modes

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile game modes (Image via bluestacks)

PUBG Mobile has many game modes, unlike the PC version. To top things off, developers frequently push new events to the mobile version to keep the audience engaged. Apart from Classic mode, the mobile version has the Arcade mode, which in turn has Quick Match, War and Sniper Training in it. There is also Arena mode, which has Arena Training, Team Deathmatch and Domination. Lastly, there is the PlayerLab mode, containing Bluehole Mode, RageGear-TDM and Payload mode.

Gameplay

PUBG Gameplay (image via YouTube)

There are many differences in the gameplay of both versions. PUBG Mobile has auto pickup of items on the map, while PC players have to manually pick up and attach items in their inventory. Minimap indicators are also absent on PC, which makes it difficult to spot enemies when they shoot.

The PC version is also more difficult than the mobile version. The gameplay is slower and feels more real; weapon recoil is much more and so is the availability of 16x scopes, which intimidates players getting hit by snipers.

User Interface

PUBG Mobile UI (image via IGN southeast asia)

The UI's of PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC differ from one another. This is understandable as the mobile version is mostly controlled through touch and triggers, while the PC version is played using a keyboard and mouse.

Graphics and Overall Looks

PUBG Graphics (image via wallpaper crave)

PUBG PC is understandably much better-looking than its mobile cousin, and uses up a lot more resources to give players a more realistic experience and overall great graphics. PUBG Mobile, in fact, looks more cartoonish and ugly when the graphics are turned to low.