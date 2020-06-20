How to land quickly in PUBG Mobile

It is no secret that landing is one of the most important aspects in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we take a look at the best landing techniques in the game.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Credit: pinimg.com

Beginners often make the mistake of not following a set landing strategy, despite the fact that landing is one of the most important steps in PUBG Mobile. The way a player lands can determine the initial momentum with which he starts the game, the kind of loot he is able to acquire and the number of opponents he might run into right at the beginning.

In this article, we will look at the best landing techniques and tricks that you can use to give yourself an initial boost in PUBG Mobile.

Best landing techniques in PUBG Mobile

Credit: inside.worldgaming.com

1. Mark the landing location: First and foremost, PUBG Mobile players must be quick and decisive while choosing the landing location. Further, the location he/she chooses must be at a decent distance from the central line that the planes follows, as a majority of gamers jump right towards the center. This means that they run into too many opponents, which decreases their chances of surviving the initial parts of the game.

Credit: gamepedia.com

2. Jump when the plane is 800m away from the marked location: Another issue that PUBG Mobile players face is their failure to recognise the right amount of distance that they can travel in the air. Jumping when the plane is around 800 metres away from your location of choice helps in getting there quicker than all other players who might be planning to land near the same location.

This is because jumping from a distance allows for quicker trajectories through the air, thereby decreasing the total amount of time it takes to reach the ground. Quite a few times, the mere seconds that you save during this process gives you a massive advantage over the opponents landing near you in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

Credit: digitaltends.com

3. Jump speed: There are various tricks that can be used to increase speed of the player’s jump. Firstly, the player must fall parallel to the ground, which means he/she must be looking at the horizon towards the marked location. Further, once the parachute is open, the player should aim directly towards the ground.

This technique can be used to increase the player speed to around 234 kmph, giving you a massive advantage with respect to the landing location and the time taken to get there in PUBG Mobile!

Credit: quora.com

4. Delay opening the parachute: It is no secret that the speed at which you fall is much greater than the speed at which the parachute floats towards the ground. Hence, to decrease the total time taken, one must delay opening the parachute for as long as possible, before following the tip given in the previous point. It is recommended that the parachute is not manually opened, and is only used once it opens on its own.

Credit: app4vn.com

5. Be aware: Finally, one of the most important tips is to be aware of your surroundings when landing near the market location in PUBG Mobile . Keeping an eye out for nearby enemies, and avoiding landing in places where there are too many enemies is an important aspect of this process.

Further, changing your direction towards the last step is recommended only when you can see that there are too many opponents, who have already landed, nearby.

Credit: pubattlegroundstips.com

In conclusion, faster and accurate landing is extremely important, especially in more popular areas of the map like Pochinki, Georgopol and Prison, where the loot is low and players high in number. While following the above tips does not necessarily guarantee your survival and comfortable looting, it does your chances a world of good in PUBG Mobile!