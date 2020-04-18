PUBG PS4: How to download and play PUBG on PS4

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG on PS4 using the PlayStation Store.

Also get the lowdown on how to monitor your PUBG download on PS4, PUBG PS4 as well as the price in India.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is a multi-platform battle royale game. It is a battle royale game which has contributed a lot to the genre. While the game is available in almost all major platforms, the process of downloading and playing it differs on each platform.

PUBG Mobile is a free to play video game which can be downloaded from any of the play stores. Meanwhile, to download and play the game on other platforms, you have to pay. PC players can use steam to buy the game along with other online stores.

PS4- Two options

As for consoles like Sony's PlayStation 4 or Microsoft's Xbox One, there are two options. One is to get the physical copy of the game and other is to get the digital version. The Physical and Digital version of PUBG comes in different bundles. These bundles include cosmetics and weapon skins along with some other rewards.

To play the game on PS4 we would recommend you to use the PlayStation Store. Follow the steps mentioned below to download PUBG on PS4.

Log In to your PlayStation 4.

Open PlayStation Store and at the top right corner, you can find a search field.

Search for PUBG in the given field.

The search results will fetch you every bundle, season passes, cosmetic packs and everything related to PUBG.

Look for the standard edition of the game if you are looking to save some penny.

Click on PUBG Standard edition.

This will take you to the game window. There you can find the buy button(₹1,999).

Buy the game. (This will require you to use your credit card)

After bBuying the game you can see a download button in place of BUY.

Click on Download.

The game will be added to your library from where you can monitor your game's download progress.

PUBG on PS4 offers different cosmetic bundles and season passes. You can explore everything once you have downloaded the base game. If you like the game you can get skins and other value adds. PUBG on PS4 might not be the most optimized game. However, we highly recommend you all to try the game at least once.