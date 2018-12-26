PUBG PS4 News: Duos and Squad modes are closed on PTS to avoid long matchmaking queues

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

The company behind the PUBG franchise, via Twitter, announced that the PlayStation 4 PTS servers would no longer feature Duos and Squad modes to avoid the long matchmaking queues.

In case you didn't know...

The PTS (Public Test Server) is a dedicated free server for people who own a copy of PUBG and is the place where one could test the upcoming features in the game.

The December 21 update introduced the highly-anticipated 6 km X 6 km PUBG map Vikendi on the PlayStation 4's Test Servers. The new map features numerous changes along with the ability to track other players via their footprints or vehicle tracks.

Furthermore, this update brought in a new vehicle, new weapons and numerous bug fixes to the game.

Nevertheless, players should note that all the statistics and player data from the Test Server would not carry over to the Live Server account.

The heart of the matter

The announcement on Twitter stated that the Duos and the Squad modes would be closed on the PlayStation 4 PTS effective immediately, which according to the company, should help reduce some of the long matchmaking queues that are affecting the players.

PS4 Players: We have closed Duo and Squad modes on the PTS in order to prevent long matchmaking queues. Current available modes for all regions are Solo TPP and Solo FPP. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) December 26, 2018

The Tweet also stated that currently, only the Solo TPP and the Solo FPP modes are available in the game on the Test Servers.

Lack of a huge player-base on the game's PTS servers could be one of the driving factors for this decision by the company behind the game.

Also, PUBG receives a December 26 Hotfix Patch that fixes a slew of annoying bugs, and players will face no downtime during this update.

What's next?

With these changes, one could expect good amounts of improvement to the matchmaking queues on the PTS server, allowing players to experience Vikendi snow map while also helping the company gather valuable data before the official release in January 2019.

Along with PlayStation 4, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available on PC and Xbox One while the mobile version of the game is available for Android and iOS devices.

