PUBG PS4 vs PUBG XBox: Major differences

Both PUBG PS4 and PUBG Xbox offer great experiences, but with slight differences.

While the game is stable on both, the choice of which is better often comes down to player preferences.

PUBG console war, image via Dexerto

PUBG was initially released for the PC platforms, but its success and popularity meant that the developers had to push the game to other platforms in order to increase its player base. The console versions, PUBG PS4 and PUBG XBox, are not that different from PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC, but there are a few major differences between both the console versions themselves.

The comparison between PUBG PS4 and PUBG XBox is important not only because it provides relevant information about capabilities of both consoles, but also as it is a significant point of debate to fans of both brands.

Differences between PUBG PS4 and PUBG XBox

Controllers

Console Controller, image via Dexerto

One of the key differences when playing PUBG PS4 and PUBG Xbox comes down to their controllers. The PS4 uses the DualShock 4 controller, which can be used wirelessly, while the Xbox uses an Xbox One wireless controller. Unlike PS4’s controllers, however, the Xbox's controllers use their own proprietary frequency for wireless connectivity.

The PS4 uses Bluetooth for its wireless connections, but Xbox’s wireless connection is much faster than PS4. This gives a slight advantage to the latter's users in FPS titles and competitive shooter games like PUBG. Players also complain about the ill-positioning of the D-pad when playing PUBG PS4.

Performance

PUBG, image via BGR India

PUBG runs pretty well on both devices, but PS4 takes the cake here, especially considering its newer PS4 Pro version. The PS4 was already close and even equal to Xbox One, but the Pro version has a much better hardware to support newer games and 4K content.

The PlayStation 4 is an eighth generation video game console by Sony. Launched in November 2013, it was a successful product by Sony. In contrast, Xbox One is an eighth generation video game console by Microsoft. It was also launched in November 2013, competing against with Sony and both Nintendo's Wii U and Switch offerings.