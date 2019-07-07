PUBG: Steps to get a free Glory AKM skin and combat set in PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite

The lighter version of the famous Battle Royale game PUBG was finally launched in India on the 4th of July. However, the company has made the game available to more than countries but they are planning to expand it to even more regions. During the registration period, they have promised the users that they will give rewards like parachute and weapons skins to pre-registered users on the 11th of July. The users have to check their E-Mail address in order to receive these rewards. But the company has introduced a new event before the Pre-Registration event ends.

In the above Facebook post, PUBG Lite are celebrating their successful region expansion project. So they are giving away free outfit and weapon skin set only for the PUBG Lite players. In this event you will get free things which are listed below:

AKM Skin

A Jacket

A Black Pant

So these are the free items that you will get in the celebration event. The users who participate in the event will only be eligible for special awards. But the main question will arise in everyone's mind that How to participate in this event?. Participating in the celebration events is so easy. You just need to follow some steps that are listed below to participate:

Steps to Participate in PUBG Lite Celebration Event

Open the game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Just play a game on three consecutive days.

On the third day, you will see a popup message to claim your reward.

Just click on the claim and equip your skins.

See, it is so easy to participate and this event is only available for PUBG Lite players. Remember, you have to keep you Play Day streak otherwise you are ineligible for the reward. PUBG Lite Play Day "Ultimate Week" will end very soon. So don't forget to claim free weapon skin and outfits.

