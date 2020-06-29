PUBG Mobile: 3 easiest titles to get in the game

PUBG Mobile provides various opportunities for players to earn an in-game title for themselves.

These are some of the easiest titles to earn in the game and can be acquired by following some easy steps.

PUBG Mobile Titles, image via android hire

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale that has become one of the best mobile games in the world. It has dominated the esports scene in India and has attracted a lot of commercial interest. The game offers a lot to play for with its ranked system,.

One of the niche objectives in the game is the titles which it assigns to the players. These titles are awarded by the system on completion of a task. For example: the game gives Chicken Expert title to a player when they play solo matches in Classic mode and win them while being in Platinum Tier or above.

They also need to follow 10 unique ways to win each match. The latter part makes this title very difficult to complete. However, there are some easy to get titles in the game.

Well Liked

PUBG Mobile Well liked title, image via YouTube

Well liked is one of the easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile. To achieve this title, a player needs to get likes from teammates after a game has ended. Playing with known players who can help clear this title is a simple way of completing it.

The other way is to play well and be nice to teammates in the game, even if they are random.

Weapon Master

PUBG Mobile Weapon master title

The Weapon Master title is also achievable with minor effort and some basic planning. To get this title, players need to kill enemy players using six distinct ways in a single match. Players can use Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Throwable weapons like grenades and Vehicles to kill enemies in different ways.

Sharpshooter

PUBG Mobile Sharpshooter, image via hack pubg

Sharpshooter is a slightly tricky achievement to complete. However, it is easier than most other titles. To get the Sharpshooter title, players need to kill three enemy players from a distance of 50m or more.

The kills need to be simultaneous and players can not miss any shots. Players competing for this title need to be Platinum V or more in Solo classic mode of PUBG Mobile. An easy way to achieve this title is by waiting for the plane to auto land the afk players at the end of the map and then utilizing that opportunity to kill those players quickly from a distance of 50 meters or above. Players can use the "Enemies ahead" command to see the distance.