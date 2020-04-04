PUBG Ranking: How to get to the top of the PUBG Mobile rank list explained

Here is the detailed overview of how to get to the top of the PUBG Mobile rank list.

To improve your rank, you will need to earn Rank Points, or RP, which are awarded after each match.

Climbing the ladder.

PUBG Mobile has been a huge hit among gaming enthusiast and the number of users playing the game are staggering, with over 100 million downloads on Playstore. This exhilarating free-to-play multiplayer mobile game has recently got a new Season 12 update. So, the road to conqueror has already opened up and this aspect of the game is the reason why people love PUBG Mobile. However the quest to get yourselves into the list of top 500 players in your region can be tough.

In this article, let’s break down how to get those much-needed points, especially when you’re trying to push through to the upper echelons of the tier system. This is your guide to push through crown, through ace and try to make it to conqueror.

How does the ranking system work in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile allows its players to climb the rankings through competitive play during ranked seasons. To improve your rank, you will need to earn Rank Points, or RP which are awarded based on your performance in each match.

The ranks are divided into 8 tiers which are based on your overall RP score and you’ll have to fight increasingly difficult competition if you want to earn enough Rank Points to climb your way through BRONZE to the highest achievable rank CONQUEROR, which can only be claimed by top 500 players.

Each different queue type has it’s own different rankings, meaning that RP for solo games will be earned independent of duo or squad games in both FPP and TPP. The eight ranks are listed below, from lowest to highest:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crown

Ace

Conqueror

When a new season begins, your standing from the previous season gets a soft-reset. A portion of last seasons ending RP will be applied to determine your new starting rank.

What can you do to improve your ranking?

There are five metrics that break down into your ranking.

Survival Rating

Kill Rating

Support (health restored, revives)

Supplies

Damage

The PUBG Mobile ranking system is primarily based on your survival ratings and kill ratings. However, it is important to note that kill rating only affects your overall rating by 20%, so you should prioritize the win over kills. Kills are the most important metric that increase you rankings.

You can see your current rank and rating information by tapping on your profile in the upper-right corner of the main game screen. It is important to note that there are separate rankings for solo, duo and squad.

PUBG Mobile ELO/MMR System is based on the following formula:

Survival Rating + 20% of Kill Rating ­= Overall Rating

What rewards do you earn for higher rankings?

E

All the players will receive crate rewards based on their highest tier reached in Solo, Duo and Squad variations in Classic (3rd Person) and Classic (1st Person) modes and the content of the crate will be based on their the highest rank earned.

The players who reach the Ace tier and rank in the top 500 on their respective servers will receive the esteemed ‘Conqueror” title. The “Conqueror" tier is updated every day.