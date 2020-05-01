PUBG ranks: What are the major ranks in PUBG?

PUBG Mobile Ranks (Image courtesy: geeks gyan)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played online multiplayer games. Millions of users have played the game and it has grown in popularity during the lockdown. However, not all players in PUBG Mobile boast a similar amount of skill and this is where the ranking system of the game comes in.

Similar to many skill-based mobile games, PUBG Mobile uses eight ranks to determine the players' skill level. Winning games offers players ratings which increases their ranks and losing in the early stages of a match results in de-ranking. Here is a look at the ranking system in detail.

#1 Bronze

PUBG Mobile Bronze Rank

The Bronze rank is the most basic rank given to players after they have played their first match on PUBG Mobile. It has five tiers from Bronze V to Bronze I. This rank mostly comprises the players who have recently started playing PUBG Mobile. Plenty of bots are present in the game, which makes the game easier to play for the newcomers.

#2 Silver

PUBG Mobile Silver Rank

The Silver rank comes after Bronze I. It has five tiers from Silver V to Silver I. This rank mostly comprises players who have played a few matches of PUBG Mobile. Although bots are still present in this badge, the number is significantly less. The games are slightly difficult but most players are able to push their ranks easily.

#3 Gold

PUBG Mobile Gold Rank

The Gold rank is the next rung on the tier ladder. It has five tiers from Gold V to Gold I. This rank mostly comprises players who have significant experience of playing and those who thoroughly know the basics of PUBG Mobile. The games in the bracket are more challenging than what players belonging to the silver tier experience. However, with a little practice, players can push their ranks comfortably.

#4 Platinum

PUBG Mobile Platinum Rank

The Platinum rank comes after a player graduates from Gold I. It has five tiers from Platinum V to Platinum I. This rank mostly consists of players who have mastered the basics and are relatively good at playing the game.

A major chunk of the matches in the badge have no bots in the game, which makes it difficult to win. It requires practice to push your rank and mistakes can lead to players losing matches early.

#5 Diamond

PUBG Mobile Diamond Rank

The Diamond rank comes after Platinum I. It has five tiers from Diamond V to Diamond I. This rank mostly comprises players who have mastered the basics and are skilled at playing the game. The matches in this bracket are challenging and competitive. Most players in this group are experienced enough to punish minor mistakes made by their opponents.

#6 Crown

PUBG Mobile Crown Rank

The Crown rank comes after Diamond I. The rank has five tiers from Crown V to Crown I. This bracket mostly comprises players who excel at the game. They are skilled at aiming, looting and making strategies. The players in this bracket are highly competitive and only the ones who practice regularly are able to rise through the tier.

#7 Ace

PUBG Mobile Ace Rank

The Ace rank comes after Crown I. It does not have five tiers like the other ranks. This group comprises highly experienced players who are exceptional at playing PUBG Mobile. Apart from being extremely skilled at aiming, looting and making strategies, these players also exhibit good decision-making skills to turn the tide of matches in their favour. These players are comfortable with most weapons and use their inventory wisely.

#8 Conqueror

PUBG Mobile Conqueror Rank

The Conqueror rank comes after a player moves up from the Ace tier. Similar to the latter, the former does not have five tiers. Only the top 500 players from each region are honoured with the Conqueror’s badge.

This rank comprises professional players and those who are highly experienced at playing PUBG Mobile. These players are outstanding with each weapon, each type of grenade and the other items that exist in the inventory. Most players in this bracket compete in professional tournaments and those who don’t are still regarded as stupendous PUBG Mobile players.