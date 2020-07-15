PUBG Sanhok 2.0 update: All you need to know about new Sanhok 2.0 map

Months ago, PUBG Corp. revamped the Erangel map and turned it into Erangel 2.0. Apart from the graphics upgrade, the map also received various other notable changes which led to a change in the playstyle and strategy of players.

Player's Unknown Battlegrounds has now announced the renovation of another popular PUBG Mobile map. This map is none other than Sanhok which is going to receive a whole new look in the upcoming PUBG PC update. The name of the map is not confirmed yet, but for now, the players are terming it as Sanhok 2.0.

For the past few days, PUBG Corp. has revealed several gameplay teasers of Sanhok 2.0 on their official Twitter handle, which pretty much reveals everything about the new locations in the map.

Mud, relics, and ruins. The wait for Season 8 is almost over. #PUBG8 pic.twitter.com/9OdQUjvUXK — PUBG (@PUBG) July 14, 2020

New versus old locations in Sanhok 2.0

WackyJacky101 is one of the most famous YouTubers who analyzes PUBG updates. He published a video on his channel and compared the new and old places that will be featured in Sanhok 2.0.

Bootcamp

Bootcamp; Image credits WackyJacky101

The Bootcamp is getting a completely new layout and will be symmetrical in nature. As we can see in the above image, the map is perfectly mirrored if we divide the location into two equal parts.

Docks

Docks

The second new location revealed in the teaser is Docks. The location has been transformed into a party zone and there's a reason behind it. While entering into the site, players will get to see a party zone entrance board with some fancy glowing lights.

Ruins

Ruins V2

Ruins situated on the western side of the map has been blessed with a forestation with various striking changes in the nearby area. At the end of the teaser, PUBG officials compiled a bunch of new places, in which WackyJacky spotted out the Ruins map.

Do take a look at WackyJacky's video where you'll find more information about the upcoming Sanhok 2.0 Map.

MG42 – Sanhok 2.0 Exclusive weapon

PUBG's Sanhok map is going to have a new machine gun called MG42 which uses 7.62 ammo with a mag size of 50.

Reload the new pew pic.twitter.com/0rLYYLwwU5 — ALEX the PUBG DEV (@PUBG_Devs) July 6, 2020

Sanhok 2.0 Release Date

In the teaser, officials have revealed that the Sanhok 2.0 map will be made publicly available and released in PUBG with the arrival of Season 8 on July 22.