PUBG Season 6: PUBG Mobile Season 6 Release Date Updates, Royal Pass Details Leaked

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
255   //    14 Mar 2019, 11:56 IST

PUBG MOBILE UPDATE
PUBG MOBILE UPDATE

PUBG Mobile Season 6 is around the corner and leaks have revealed about the various items that gamers can hope to get. In this article, we will be give an update on the release date of the upcoming season and leaked content of Royal Pass.

The new PUBG season is already out in China and we can expect the same content to be there once it is out in India. The below-mentioned were revealed in YouTube channel Legend Tech.

The new season will pull you down from your previous season position and the Elite pass too will expire. The free Royal pass brings some of the cool emotes and dances. It also comes with a new skin and attire.

EMOTE AND DANCES:


2 DANCES AND 2 EMOTES
2 DANCES AND 2 EMOTES

PUBG Mobile has some of the crazy dances and emotes to express the player's emotion in the game and PUBG season 6 brings some more. There will be two emotes called "SAD EMOTE" and the other one is "LOOK AT ME!", and there are two dances which will be rewarded as you complete the missions. The two dances are The victory celebration dance and The crab dance.


THE M416 SKIN:

This skin was introduced in season 5 but wasn't free for all. Now, it is accessible for all and will be available as one of the free Royal Pass rewards. The skin is the "RUGGED ORANGE SKIN".

There are two attires in the rewards of Royal Pass. PUBG Mobile Season 6 has a lot of goodies for the players.

THE RELEASE DATE:

The game will go down for the maintenance break on 19th March, probably at night so you won't be able to play the game. But the next morning that is on 20th March, the game will be ready for an update. Tiers will be pushed and achievements will become records and we will witness some new achievements, missions, and challenges.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Read more:

PUBG Season 6: Content for PUBG Mobile Season 6 Leaked; New Gun & Vehicle Expected  

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules & Regulations for this PUBG Tournament Explained

