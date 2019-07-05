PUBG: PUBG Mobile Season 8 RP Leaked

Season 08 Royal Pass

The most awaited PUBG update of this month has been leaked and the leaks are about the Season 08. As you all know that Season 07 is about to end and the Season 08 will begin after 3-4 days. In this period the RP section will remain locked and you won't be able to access it. Season 07 had a lot of weapon skins and emotes but Season 08 has something special rewards. You don't need to wait anymore for the Season 08 rewards because in this article you will find the leaks of Season 08 RP Leaks. So without further ado, here are some screenshots of PUBG Mobile Season 08 Rewards:-

Season 08 RP

As you can see the basic Elite Pass Upgrade will cost you 600 UC Cash while on the other hand, the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost you 1800 UC Cash. In both Royal Pass, you will get instant QBZ and Backpack skin. But in the Elite Plus pass you will also rank up to 25th level instantly.

Apart from all these, a lot of new weapons skins are also introduced along with some cool outfits. You will rreceiveDP28, M16 and a KAR 98 skin by leveling up in Season 08. By reaching 100 level you have to choose between two amazing outfits and can claim a single one. Let's take a quick look on the weapon skins and outfits:

DP 28 Skin

DP 28 Skin

Golden M16 Skin

M16 Golden Skin

Kar 98k Golden Skin

Golden Kar98 skin

Outfit on RP Level 100

100 RP Reward

So these are some screenshots of weapon outfits and weapon skins of Season 08 Royal Pass. It is also expected that a bunny outfit will also be available which is introduced in Season 04. We have found only this much information so far. There will be much more to witness in the new Season and the new update.

