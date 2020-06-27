PUBG: Shroud's sensitivity, keybind settings and setup

Shroud is one of the most celebrated eSports personalities today.

This article takes a look at his PUBG setup and settings.

Shroud\s settings: Best sensitivity, keybinds and setup

The eSports and gaming community have evolved over the years, and there has been an exponential rise in players across various games. The popularity of players, brand endorsements and tournaments with massive prize pools are few of the reasons that the option of a career in eSports is now given equal regard to other professions.

One of the most celebrated and well-known players in the gaming community is Michael Grzesiek, popularly known by his gaming alias, Shroud. He is famous across the world because of his journey in eSports. He is also known for streaming numerous games over the years.

Shroud has played various games, and has been amongst the elites in many of them. He is considered to be one of the best players in any of the games he plays. The Polish-Canadian streamer has also played PUBG PC over the past few years. Many of his fans also seek the in-game settings and setup that he uses to play PUBG.

We give you a rundown Shroud's PUBG settings:

Video and graphics settings in PUBG

These are the settings revealed by Shroud on his stream a few years ago:

Resolution: 1920x1080

Lobby FPS Limit: Unlimited

In-Game FPS Limit: Unlimited

FPS Camera FOV: 103

Anti-Aliasing: High

Post-Processing: Very Low

Shadows: Very Low

Textures: High

Effects: Very Low

Foliage: Very Low

View Distance: Very Low

V-Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Sharpen: Enabled

Mouse settings in PUBG

General Sensitivity: 56

Vehicle Driver Sensitivity: 55

Targeting Sensitivity: 55

ADS Sensitivity: 50

2X Scope Sensitivity: 50

4X Scope Sensitivity: 50

8X Scope Sensitivity: 47

15X Scope Sensitivity: 47

Shroud’s setup

There has been no official setup reveal by Shroud. The below mentioned is his alleged setup.

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K:

Motherboard: ASUS Z370 Maximus X Formula

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti FE

RAM: G Skill Trident Z RGB

Case: Cougar Conquer

Storage: Samsung 2TB NVME Drive

Fans: Corsair LL120

PSU: EVGA 1000 GQ

However, it is also rumored that he has upgraded his setup, which we are yet to find out.

Shroud’s professional career

Shroud is known for his professional career in CS:GO. After leaving the professional scene, he started streaming on Twitch and posted highlights on his YouTube channels. Later, he signed an exclusive deal with Mixer to start streaming on their platform.

You can watch the video given below to check his controls and keybinds in PUBG