PUBG Snow Map: 4 Talking Points from PUBG Mobile's new map Vikendi

Kredy
ANALYST
Feature
25   //    22 Dec 2018, 19:07 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation (via Twitter)
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation (via Twitter)

PUBG Map Vikendi was released for PUBG Mobile on 20 December 2018, and the matchmaking for the same map went live on 21 December 2018. The snow-covered map is unlike any other map currently available on PUBG Mobile, offering diverse environments with just enough tactical prowess.

The new map has a lot of offer, and this article sums up the four things that one would notice right away while playing in Vikendi.

#1 Tweaked vehicle handling

The presence of snow and ice in this map affects the vehicle handling in a drastic way. Traditional vehicles will feel a lot more slippery on snow and ice, and players must exercise caution while driving these vehicles.

To help players on this tricky surface, the Vikendi map will feature a snowmobile that offers improved handling on all surfaces, allowing players to perform a few nifty manoeuvres.

#2 SMGs galore

Since its official launch on PUBG Mobile, several players have pointed out that the spawn rate of SMGs is higher when compared to any other weapon in the game, prompting that the company behind the franchise wanted to recreate Sanhok like experience.

However, this has not gone well with a bunch of players as the vast open lands in Vikendi are perfect for some long-range action with DMRs or sniper rifles, and acquiring these weapons is extremely rare in this map.

#3 Diverse locations

The 6 km X 6 km snow-covered map is beautiful and is easily the most detailed map ever seen in the PUBG universe. The map offers enough variety while also ensuring that all the different landscapes compliment each other with perfection. The presence of Dino park or other mini-locations never seem out of place and blend perfectly with the overall feel of Vikendi.

#4 Footsteps and vehicle tracks

The snow-covered regions of the Vikendi map will record footprints and vehicle tracks for well over 10 minutes, allowing players to use it to their tactical advantage. Therefore, players who wish to be anonymous must ensure that they spend the minimum amount of time in the snow.

Interestingly, if one traverses across snow while being prone, it leaves behind a snake trail.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while the mobile version of the game is available for iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, alongside the mobile devices, Vikendi snow map will make its way to all the platforms by January 2019. 

