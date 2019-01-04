×
PUBG Snow Map: Twitter reacts to loot unbalance in PUBG Map Vikendi

Kredy
ANALYST
News
20   //    04 Jan 2019, 20:01 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

In December, the company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds franchise launched the much-anticipated snow covered PUBG Map Vikendi. The new 6km X 6km map introduced a slew of changes to the gameplay, including the addition of a new weapon, new vehicle and the ability to track footprints and vehicle tracks. Vehicle dynamics are also altered on the snow for a more authentic experience.

However, the loot system that has an abundance of SMGs didn't sit well with the PUBG community with many airing their grievances on Twitter.

Possibly, the makers of PUBG introduced a huge number of SMGs and shotguns in the map to encourage close-quarter combat situations, but fans were clearly not in the mood to accept the beautifully-crafted map with highly unbalanced loot. People want the loot system to be rebalanced with the increase in the spawn rate of Assault Rifles, DMRs and Sniper Rifles.

Few users expressed their disappointment with the loot but expressed their confidence in the map, stating that it was by far the most polished map in PUBG.


A few outrightly rejected the snow map as it featured loads of SMGs and shotguns over ARs, DMRs and sniper rifles.

It wasn't long before comparisons with Sanhok started to flow in, and people clearly voiced their support for the loot in Sanhok, calling it the map with the best loot in the game. Discontentment with Vikendi could be due to the fact that people are so used to the richness of loot seen in the smaller map Sanhok.

Vikendi snow map is available for PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile, with the console versions receiving the new map before the end of January 2019.

Only time will tell if the company behind the franchise adopts a course correction and changes the loot balance by introducing a more diverse set of weapons.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices. 

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
