PUBG Snow Map: Twitter reacts to loot unbalance in PUBG Map Vikendi

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 04 Jan 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

In December, the company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds franchise launched the much-anticipated snow covered PUBG Map Vikendi. The new 6km X 6km map introduced a slew of changes to the gameplay, including the addition of a new weapon, new vehicle and the ability to track footprints and vehicle tracks. Vehicle dynamics are also altered on the snow for a more authentic experience.

However, the loot system that has an abundance of SMGs didn't sit well with the PUBG community with many airing their grievances on Twitter.

Possibly, the makers of PUBG introduced a huge number of SMGs and shotguns in the map to encourage close-quarter combat situations, but fans were clearly not in the mood to accept the beautifully-crafted map with highly unbalanced loot. People want the loot system to be rebalanced with the increase in the spawn rate of Assault Rifles, DMRs and Sniper Rifles.

Few users expressed their disappointment with the loot but expressed their confidence in the map, stating that it was by far the most polished map in PUBG.

Vikendi is an awesome map but sorry - the loot is trash. I really do not like it!

Super sad that feedback on this was ignored. — WackyJacky101 (@WJacky101) December 19, 2018

@PUBG Vikendi is best decision so far! But why the plague of so many smg!? — Matt Duerstock (@DuWaMa) December 29, 2018

Vikendi summary:



Map design: A

Map graphics quality/aesthetics: A

Loot Balance: F

Loot diversity: FFF — ⚚ MONARCH ⚚ (@Monarch_Gam3r) December 21, 2018

A few outrightly rejected the snow map as it featured loads of SMGs and shotguns over ARs, DMRs and sniper rifles.

@PUBGMOBILE Vikendi is a New Miramar map with snow🤣😂. Where ever I go smg follows in Vikendi. — Kamalaselvan J (@KamalaselvanJ) December 21, 2018

Advertisement

Maps with the best loot balance in @PUBGMOBILE



1. Sanhok

2. Miramar

3. Erangel

4. Vikendi



Vikendi leans heavily to SMG's — Jorge Barba (@jorgebarba) December 23, 2018

i haven't played Vikendi anymore Cuz a lots of Smg's😣 — Legend🌟 (@shakeel143s) January 3, 2019

Vikendi? More like SMG party 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tricia Rulete 👩🏻‍💻 (@indzaitricia) December 25, 2018

#Vikendi sponsored by SMG😏 — T A R U N 🇮🇳 (@tarungiri90) December 29, 2018

It wasn't long before comparisons with Sanhok started to flow in, and people clearly voiced their support for the loot in Sanhok, calling it the map with the best loot in the game. Discontentment with Vikendi could be due to the fact that people are so used to the richness of loot seen in the smaller map Sanhok.

Maybe I’m just spoiled by Sanhok loot but I think (in my opinion) that Vikendi would be a lot better if the loot was actually better. Sanhok stands as my favorite map in #pubg pic.twitter.com/84n85Xu6Ax — DURXTER (@DURXTER) January 2, 2019

I love Vikendi but the loot triggers me. Sanhok loot on every map or riot. #pubg — Ansvar (@AAnsvar) December 23, 2018

Vikendi snow map is available for PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile, with the console versions receiving the new map before the end of January 2019.

Only time will tell if the company behind the franchise adopts a course correction and changes the loot balance by introducing a more diverse set of weapons.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices.

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement