PUBG squad tactics: How to knock out squads in PUBG Mobile

The matches in PUBG Mobile can be intense and confusing when it comes to squad battles. There are many possibilities and PUBG squad tactics to approach fights in the game, depending upon the situation. Calmness and composure are key attributes that you should show in fights. Additionally, players can also learn from past mistakes and apply those in succeeding battles to improve as a player.

Here are some PUBG squad tactics to help players become better fighters in PUBG Mobile.

Weapon and inventory choice

Before taking a fight with enemy squads, it is very important to check the weapons and supplies available at your disposal. Going in for a long-range ambush with SMGs and minimal health supplies is not a wise PUBG squad tactic.

The optimum weapons for engaging enemies is having one short to mid-range assault rifle/machine gun and one long-range sniper. It is always best to have an adequate amount of health supplies when trying to ambush enemies.

Aim and practice

A good aim outshines most flaws and is an integral part of any shooting game and PUBG Mobile is no exception. Getting a feel for every weapon and aiming for headshots gives players a massive advantage in fights. There is no shortcut for getting better at aiming and users have to practice as much as they can in game modes like Deathmatch and War. If perfected, this PUBG squad tactic could lay the foundation for victory.

Flanking and positioning

Flanking is a technique in shooting games where one goes around the enemy team to surprise the latter and attack from an undisclosed location. While flanking an enemy squad, a player needs to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

Flanking is a high risk ploy as the person performing flanks is essentially baiting his/her entire team. However, the aforementioned PUBG squad tactic is highly rewarding if performed successfully and it can instantly result in a win. However, death is certain if the flanker fails or if he/she is far away from their squad.

Positioning is a PUBG squad tactic that seems basic but is extremely vital. Getting stuck between crossfires or having to traverse vast distances without any cover is a terrible idea for anyone looking to win fights. Hence, it is recommended to engage in fights in areas where there is an ample cover of trees, stones or buildings to protect the entire squad.

Patience and strike

For an engagement to be successful against enemy squads, it is advisable to wait and judge the situation. Acting hastily is not one of the smartest PUBG squad tactics. Baiting out enemy positions and knowing one’s surroundings is a must before engaging in a fight. The last thing anyone wants is getting sandwiched between two different squads. This is famously known as “Third Party” in PUBG Mobile jargon.

Striking at the right moment is the key to winning against a squad that is sticking together. Knocking out one person of the enemy team provides an ideal opportunity to rush, considering they will most likely be reviving their teammate and will be short-handed for a few seconds.