PUBG TDM Guide: 5 Best guns to win TDM in PUBG Mobile

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Team Death Match (TDM) in PUBG Mobile is an arcade mode where two teams with four players each, play against each other, with the side completing 40 kills first becoming the winner.

This mode is all about killing, meaning that the right selection of weapons is essential. In TDM, various weapon attachments, ranging from scopes to stocks are available. Weapons like Kar98K, M762, M416, AKM, UZI and M249 are also readily available in this mode.

PUBG TDM: 5 BEST GUNS TO WIN

Source: BGR India

Kar98K

The Kar98k stands for Karabiner 98 Kurz. The gun uses 7.62mm ammo and is one of the most preferred sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. A precise shot of Kar98k will kill the enemy directly. It is a bolt-action sniper and the range of this gun is up to 600 metres. The ammo magazine capacity is five with a bullet speed of 760.

Source: Zilliongamer

S12K

Source: Zilliongamer

It’s better to choose S12K in TDM as it has a total of 8 bullets in its magazine. It is one of the most powerful guns in close-range combat. Additionally, S12K is also famous for its rapid rate of fire.

M762

Source: Zilliongamer

M762 uses 7.62mm ammo and players can stock up to 40 bullets on the gun, with an extended magazine. The M762 has three firing modes - full auto, single fire, and a three-shot burst. The recoil of this gun is moderate and it is a powerful gun in close-combat in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

M416

Source: Zilliongamer

It is the most versatile weapon in the game and it can be used as a long range, mid-range and a close-range weapon. It is capable of substantial damage and its recoil isn't difficult to control.

M416 fires 5.56mm rounds with 40 bullets with an extended mag. It has both single shot and a full auto mode. The firing rate is very high and the stability of this gun is also much better than most of its contemporaries in PUBG Mobile.

AKM

Source: Zilliongamer

AKM is not preferred for long-range fights in PUBG Mobile as the vertical recoil of this gun is very tough to control. However, this is one of the most powerful guns in close-range and its recoil can be controlled using gyroscope with full sensitivity for iron sight, red dot and holographic sight. AKM fires 7.62mm bullets and can hold 40 bullets with an extended mag.