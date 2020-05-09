PUBG TDM tricks: How to win TDM in PUBG Mobile

Source: The Digital Wise

Team Death Match (TDM) in PUBG Mobile is an arcade mode, which is made for players looking for a different experience to the traditional Classic mode. This Mode comes under the 'Evo Ground' section and the Warehouse map is available for both TPP and FPP.

In this Mode, two teams with four players each, play against each other and the first side to complete 40 kills wins the game. The duration of the match is 10 minutes and in an eventuality where neither team secures 40 kills within that duration, the side with the higher number of kills triumphs.

Tips to win every TDM match in PUBG Mobile

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

#1 Choosing the Right Weapon

As Team Death Match (TDM) is all about killing, players need to choose a good weapon. You should always have one short range and one long-range weapon. Although snipers are not designed for close combat, they could be extremely deadly in TDM as they allow you to kill your enemy with one shot. The S12K is good for close-range and ARs like AKM or M762 can be used for mid-range in TDM mode of PUBG Mobile.

AKM and M762 can be used for mid-range (Source: Pinterest)

#2 Sticking to a team formation

Sticking to a team formation is imperative (Source: Quora)

All four members shall either play together while attacking the enemies or use the distributed defence method; with two players on either side. If you are playing individually, then just attack the enemies and try for as many kills as possible. Also, ensure that you communicate with your teammates properly to enable your team to achieve victory in the TDM mode of PUBG Mobile.

#3 Don't go to the opposite spawn location

One should not make the mistake of going into the opposition's spawn location (Source: Reddit)

Do not go inside the opposition's spawning area because every player has a five-second invincibility protection as soon as they spawn. Thus, your bullets won't cause any damage but your opponent can shoot you down within seconds.

Advertisement

#4 Don't remain stagnant in one position

Source: The Golden Pan

Throughout the game, players are advised to not remain static in a single position as this makes it easier for your opponents in PUBG Mobile to kill you. Additionally, staying at one location for too long will enable the enemies to plan, based on your location.

#5 Jump or Jiggle While Killing

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

If an enemy is close to you, it is better to jump and jiggle around while shooting in the TDM mode of PUBG Mobile. Lying down on the ground also makes it harder for your opponent to aim and shoot at you. Players are advised to master the art of jiggling to improve their close-combat skills in PUBG Mobile.