PUBG Tips: 3 Things to keep in mind to survive in the mid-game of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

Survival is a key element to be the last man to stand in PUBG Mobile. One week ago we talked about tips to survive and excel in the early game, today in this article we will discuss, how you can bring the best of you during the mid-game of PUBG Mobile.

Midgame of PUBG Mobile can be considered from 10 minutes to 20 minutes. This is generally the time when players are already done with the early survival and look forward to upgrading their equipment. Be it a gun, your vest or the helmet. Unless the players are in the most popular regions like Pochinki, military base etc. they would be running around the map near the landing place to get good loots. But there are a few things that the players should always keep in mind during this time.

Sticking with teammates

As mentioned earlier, this is the time when people mainly look forward to upgrading their equipment, so chances are high that players will encounter squads, if playing in squads. They should not do the mistake of hitting another squad member if there are low on teammates. 3v4 is fine but not 1v4 or 2v4 unless they have a significant advantage.

Moving to a better strategic position

If the players are more into camping, then this is the time when they should start panning for the next move (Assuming they have got enough loots for the match). They should have a fair idea about the safe zone positions to plan out the hideouts. However, if they are more into killing, then they might want to move towards to popular locations.

Hunt drop or Hunt the people who come for the drop

This is the right time for the drop hunting. Although there is a significant risk in drop hunting, but trust me, it is fun! Players can either directly just loot the drop if they see the drop in some unusual locations or, they can wait near the drop (maintaining a safe distance) and see who is coming. So that they can easily get some easy kills. Drop is always a bait. Make the best use of it!

Thats all for the mid-game survival. Do let us know in the comments if you have something else on you mind, and we will come up with another article soon with the end game survival tips of PUBG Mobile.