×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Tips: Best attachments for UMP9

Kredy
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:24 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds' latest update in December 2019 introduced the Vikendi snow map, which has taken the world by storm due to its visuals and unique gameplay mechanics. Despite the map being 6 km X 6 km, Vikendi offers tonnes of SMGs over snipers, DMRs and the assault rifles, which are ideal in close-quarter combat situations.

One such SMG that is found in abundance on this new PUBG Map is the UMP9, which chambers 9mm ammo in 30-round magazines. The weapon, with a 400 m/s initial bullet speed deals 39 base damage, only second to the Tommy Gun.

UMP9 is highly customisable and could house four attachments; find below the best combination you need to survive longer with the UMP9, especially in Vikendi.

Sights - Red Dot Sight or Holographic Sight

SMGs, generally, are not good for medium and long-range combat situations, making any scope greater than 2x virtually unproductive. With a high bullet drop, players must focus on getting close to their opponents before firing the first shot. In these situations, having the Red Dot Sight or the Holographic Sight is the best choice, for it allows the players to scope at a very rapid pace.

Magazines - Extended Quick Draw Mag

Having an Extended Quick Draw Mag as an attachment for the UMP9 is a no-brainer as it combines the best of both worlds, providing players with a larger magazine size along with a quicker reload time.

With this attachment, the gun now houses 40-round magazines.

Muzzle - Suppressor

The UMP9 already offers low recoil and having a compensator does not offer huge benefits. Hence, always use a suppressor as a muzzle attachment as it gives the players an extra second or so during combat situations before the opponent discovers the firing line.

Lower Rail - Half Grip

Half Grip on the lower rail reduces the weapon recoil and spread, giving the players supreme accuracy, making it a must over other grip attachments on this SMG.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while PUBG Mobile is available for both Android and iOS devices. 

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG Tips: How To Get The Best Out of AKM in PUBG Mobile,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: How to get the best out of M416
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Get Chicken Expert Title in PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: How to Get Well Liked, Overachiever and...
RELATED STORY
PUBG SEASON 4: PUBG Mobile Feature "Team Recruitment" Can...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: PUBG Season 4's Crew...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: Which Gun is The Best Weapon & Why? Best AR,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PUBG Streamers of All Time; Includes Shroud, Doc
RELATED STORY
How to Get Commando and Maxed Out Title in PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why PUBG is Better than any other Battle Royale...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us