×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

PUBG Tips : Easiest Way To Get Sharpshooter Title

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
39   //    06 Nov 2018, 18:14 IST

Image Source: Clash Slayer
Image Source: Clash Slayer

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile latest achievement Sharpshooter is considered one of the hardest achievement to conquer. To get the title of "Sharpshooter" one has to kill 3 enemies in solo with headshot/single bullet kills using a Sniper Rifle. To achieve this title there is one more constraint, you have to be at platinum tier or above to complete it.

Also Read, PUBG Tips: Easy Steps To Become A Weapon Master 

The kills should be consecutive, you have to kill 3 enemies with 3 bullets. Unlike other achievement titles, this can be a little hard to get. In this article, we have laid down easiest steps explaining how you can get the sharpshooter title without wasting countless hours.

Get the latest on PUBG Tips at Sportskeeda

PUBG
PUBG

Steps:-

- Start a Solo Match (make sure you are in platinum tier or above).

- Select Miramar/Erangel Map.

- Try to drop at a location with high sniper drop rate.

- If you play in Erangel you can jump at the Military base, Georgopol etc. These places have high sniper drop rate.

- If you play in Miramar then you can get sniper almost anywhere.

- Get 4x scope for your sniper rifles.

- Go to a place were no other players can disturb you. Like open fields, farms with single house, etc.

- Use a car to attract bots.

- Get 50 m away from the Bot.

- Aim at the head and fire your shot. (To check distance you can use Enemies Ahead quick menu message).

- Make sure you don't waste any bullets. You have to kill 3 players with 3 bullets.

- Make sure you don't get Indulged in an unnecessary fight.


PUBG
PUBG

Following the above steps can easily get you the title of Sharpshooter.Their are many other methods,some people drop at the end of the plane flight path so that they can kill some afk players to make their work easy.Now, go and get your titles..

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament 


For all the latest Gaming News, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Map PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Tips: Easy Steps To Become A Weapon Master 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: How To Get Your Favorite Skins For Free
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Tips and Tricks which can...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: Arcade Mode training could help your K/D
RELATED STORY
PUBG Map: 17 Kills In Erangel - Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History...
RELATED STORY
How to Create Custom Room in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 pro tips for beginners
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG to get custom skins based on famous...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us